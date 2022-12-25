Sebastian County approves more than $500,000 to build eight new pickleball courts

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County has taken the first step toward encouraging pickleball in the River Valley.

The Quorum Court approved spending $558,013 from the county general fund to build eight pickleball courts at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith at its meeting Tuesday. The proposal was presented as an amendment to the 2023 county budget, which justices of the peace also approved.

Jay Randolph, county park administrator and golf course superintendent, wrote in a memo to the Quorum Court the new courts will add another recreation option to the park, particularly for seniors. Seniors can currently take advantage of facilities for golf, tennis biking and hiking there.

Randolph noted the county has received numerous requests to build pickleball courts at the park over the past three years. The new courts will be built at a go-kart track site at the park that's been defunct since 2019.

"The sport of pickleball is a mash-up of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong," Randolph wrote. "It's competitive, yet highly social, provides a great workout and can be picked up quickly by most anyone, anywhere. Most of pickleball's core players, those who play more than eight times per year, are over age 65, but the game is getting younger, with the strongest growth among players under 55, according to USA Pickleball."

Randolph said the Sports and Fitness Industry Association's Topline Participation Report for 2022 named pickleball as the fastest-growing sport in the country. It reportedly grew by 39% over the last two years to encompass more than 4.8 million participants.

Joe Scherrey, committee chairman for Western Arkansas Pickleball Advocates, said Wednesday pickleball's growth can be seen in the Fort Smith area, with his volunteer organization adding new members all the time. Western Arkansas Pickleball Advocates has about 185 members and operates out of the Chaffee Crossing Pickleball Complex in Barling, which has eight public courts, but no bathroom facilities.

Scherrey said both his group and the growing community will make good use of Ben Geren Park's new courts, which will have restrooms. He said he believes the new courts will also have a positive economic impact for the city by allowing pickleball tournaments to be held that will draw people who will then spend money at area businesses, such as restaurants and hotels.

"The tournaments will bring in people from Hot Springs and Fayetteville and Branson, Mo., Tulsa," Scherrey said. "Our WAPA groups, we go out and play in Fort Worth and Dallas. We have some people out in Phoenix right now playing. We play in Tulsa. We play at Heber Springs and Hot Springs."

Scherrey said the Fort Smith Athletic Club, Hardscrabble Country Club and River Valley Fitness and Training Center in Fort Smith both have private pickleball facilities as well.

Rob Ratley, a member of Western Arkansas Pickleball Advocates, was one of dozens of people who attended Tuesday's Quorum Court meeting to support the pickleball courts project. Ratley told justices of the peace this development will have a major impact on the county and local area, saying pickleball isn't a passing trend.

"It will have as much impact as softball tournaments, golf tournaments and even your water park," Ratley said.

Randolph said a quote from the Houston-headquartered contractor Trans Texas Tennis Ltd. put the cost of building eight pickleball courts at $413,494, including taxes. Randolph also requested $138,519 to outfit the courts with Musco LED lighting and $6,000 to upgrade a building at the site, bringing the total estimated cost for the project to $558,013.

The Quorum Court voted Nov. 15 to put a proposal to build six pickleball courts for a projected cost of $350,000 on the agenda for its meeting Tuesday. Randolph at that point had requested a total of $313,000 to build the courts, provide LED lighting and upgrade the building.

Randolph said Tuesday the increased scope and cost for the proposal, including two more courts and larger lights, came after the county received considerable feedback from local pickleball enthusiasts. They expressed six courts were insufficient, with the county agreeing eight courts can facilitate tournaments more effectively.

Randolph wrote in his memo he believes people should be able to use the new pickleball courts for free during the day. This would reportedly be in contrast to most parks with courts, which have started charging fees for play and the use of lights, he said.

"The exceptions would be for league play, tournaments, reservations and use of lights, which would require a fee," Randolph wrote. "Most facilities charge $3-$5 for reservations plus $5-$10 per hour for lights. In the future, an agreement with an association like the Western Arkansas Pickleball Association may be applicable."

Carl Norris (right) and Mark Wilson play pickleball Wednesday at the Chaffee Crossing Pickleball Complex in Barling. At its meeting Tuesday the Sebastian County Quorum Court approved spending $558,013 to construct eight pickleball courts at Ben Geren Regional Park in Fort Smith. Go to nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Mark Wilson (right) and others play pickleball Wednesday at the Chaffee Crossing Pickleball Complex in Barling. At its meeting Tuesday the Sebastian County Quorum Court approved spending $558,013 to construct eight pickleball courts at Ben Geren Regional Park in Fort Smith. Go to nwaonline.com/photo for today’s photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

