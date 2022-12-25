She played some catch, caught her future hubby





Charlesa Word caught an introduction to Kinney Black by jumping into a game of catch.

Kinney was tossing a ball with his little brother, David, at a church baseball game in Cusseta, Ga., in 1971.

"I thought, 'Oh, how sweet,'" Charlesa says.

She knew the little brother, who was the same age as her little sister.

"I was a little bit of a flirt," she says. "I kind of went out there and said, 'David, throw the ball to me.' And that was my way of being introduced to Kinney."

Kinney and Charlesa were the same age -- 20. She was working in a bank. He had just joined the Army, and he was in basic training at Fort Benning, Ga.

Both Kinney and Charlesa grew up as "military brats," moving from place to place throughout their childhoods. Charlesa's family moved to Cusseta, Ga., after her father retired. Kinney's family lived there, too, because his father had been stationed at Fort Benning for several years.

After their introduction, Charlesa made a point of going to the next ballgame.

"I took my current boyfriend's two little sisters with me," she says. "Kinney came up to the bleachers and was talking to me, which really upset the boyfriend's sisters."

Kinney called her later to ask her out. She told him she didn't date people she didn't know, though, so he asked if he could visit her instead.

He did.

Shortly after that she went to visit her parents, who had moved to Florida. She came back a few days earlier than planned.

"I parked my car on the street so he would know I was home," she says.

Kinney passed her house on his way to the base every day, and when he saw that she was back, he called.

"We visited a lot after that, but mostly it would be sitting on my front porch or at the laundromat while he was washing his uniforms," she says. "As far as dates, we had only one date, on Oct. 30, on my 21st birthday."

He jokes that he took her to a hotel. The rest of that story is that he took her to the restaurant inside the Ralston Hotel in nearby Columbus, Ga.

Kinney left for training not long after their date, and field work and other classes kept them from seeing each other often over the next few months.

"We were separated mostly, but we were married 89 days after that date," Kinney says. "It was one of those visits after that one date -- I just blurted it out, you know? I said, 'Will you marry me?'"

They exchanged their vows on Dec. 26, 1972, in a ceremony officiated by Kinney's father, an ordained minister. Their rehearsal dinner was held on Christmas Eve, which was his parents' anniversary.

Kinney was to report for duty in Hawaii on Jan. 7.

"I was like, if we don't get married before then, we're not going to get married," he says. "We got married so fast that the military wasn't prepared to send her with me, so I was about 30 days ahead of her getting there."

They had both lived in Hawaii before, for three years each during their fathers' military careers, though not at the same time. And they had both traveled on the U.S.S. General Patch, in different years and toward different locations.

Charlesa insisted throughout their marriage, as she accompanied Kinney from base to base, that they would someday return to Georgia.

"I love Georgia," she says. "Because we married so quickly, I assumed he considered Georgia home because they lived there for so many years. After we were halfway around the world, he said, 'Oh, no, I'm going to Arkansas. Arkansas was my home.'"

He was born in Maui, Hawaii, and he graduated from high school in Georgia.

"Then my parents dropped me off at Henderson on their way to Alaska," Kinney says. "I was determined I wanted to go to college in Arkansas. I had always been enamored of Arkansas. I knew it was home base all those years."

Kinney's last duty station was in New Jersey. By then their son was going to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia; their daughter was graduating from high school and she hoped to go to HSU with her brother.

In 2000, as Kinney prepared to retire, he gave Charlesa a choice -- Arkansas or Georgia. She chose Arkansas, to be near their children.

Their children wanted to give them a party or a trip to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th anniversary, but they declined both of those offers.

"They're putting us up in a hotel of our choice for the night," Charlesa says. "We're all going out to wherever Kinney and I decide to go for dinner."

For their 49th anniversary last year, they returned to Georgia, revisiting some of the places where they met and fell in love.

"We both like driving down little country roads, so we spent a day doing that," she says. "We do spend time together but we don't do gifts or anything like that. That's not important to us. It's more important to be together."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I thought, ‘He’s so cute.’”

He says: “I thought, ‘Look at that hair.’ She had long blonde hair.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was driving to my best friend’s house, with her in the car. I had electric curlers in my hair. I saw Kinney coming and I ducked because I couldn’t let him see me on our wedding day and I couldn’t let him see me in electric curlers.”

He says: “Charlesa told me not to be early for our wedding because we couldn’t see each other so I showed up right at 7:30. Our wedding was at 7:30.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “We really are a lot different. Having a strong Christian foundation is important.”

He says: “Opposites attract. We are just about as opposite as you can get but the Christian foundation is the one common thing that has held us together.”









Kinney Black and Charlesa Word were married on Dec. 26, 1972, just 89 days after their one and only official date. “At the end of the day, we still didn’t really know each other,” Kinney says. “We got to know each other over the next three years.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







