ARKANSAS A-Z: Starting in 1924, radio station went through many changes

KTHS, which became KAAY in 1962, is thought to be Arkansas' third-oldest continuously licensed broadcast radio station. The station survived the turbulent years of broadcasting's infancy, government regulations, and changes in location and frequencies to become Arkansas' first 50,000-watt clear-channel station. KTHS was also known for its role in launching the career of the comedy team Lum and Abner.

KTHS was built in 1924 on the upper floor of the new Arlington Hotel in Hot Springs. Facilities included studios and ballrooms wired for broadcast. Two steel towers were installed on the roof between the hotel building's towers, one 150 feet tall, the other 125 feet, to support the transmitting antenna.

Test broadcasts began on Dec. 11, 1924, prior to the station being licensed. The station was assigned 375 meters, or 800 kilohertz, on the AM broadcast dial, with 500 watts of power. At this time, the transmitter was a new Western Electric unit, installed in the "operating room" on the 12th floor. Studios were built into the west tower of the hotel building.

On Dec. 19, 1924, the Arlington Hotel was issued the authority to operate a Class B broadcast station. The assigned call letters were KTHS, which stood for "Kome To Hot Springs." The founding director was Campbell Arnoux, whose tenure lasted until 1934. KTHS began broadcasting at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20, 1924, with an inaugural program originating from the ballroom. KTHS programs consisted mainly of live big band music from the Arlington ballrooms.

On June 15, 1927, the station was given an increased power level and a new frequency of 780 kilohertz. On April 1, 1928, KTHS was again reassigned to a new frequency, 600 kilohertz, and granted another power increase to 1,000 watts.

In August 1928, the Arlington presented KTHS to the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce as a gift, and the station's facilities were moved to the Chamber of Commerce building at 135 Benton St. The station's transmitter facility was moved adjacent to the Hot Springs Golf Club on Malvern Road, and a new 5,000-watt transmitter was installed. KTHS became a commercial radio station in September 1928. On Nov. 11, 1928, KTHS was assigned 800 kilohertz full time, and its power was raised to 5,000 watts. In March 1929, KTHS joined the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and, in June, was assigned to 1040 kilohertz; power was raised to 10,000 watts.

In April 1931, the comedy duo of Chester "Chet" Lauck and Findley Norris "Tuffy" Goff were invited to perform their "Lum and Abner" skit on KTHS for a flood relief benefit. The characters of Lum and Abner were two old codgers who ran the Jot 'Em Down General Store in the fictional town of Pine Ridge. This performance brought them to the attention of a wider public and sparked a comedy career for the duo that included a national radio show and six movies.

By mid-1938, KTHS started its broadcast day at 6 a.m. and ended it at 9 p.m., sharing its nighttime hours with WBAL of Baltimore, on 1060 kilohertz. At this time, KTHS joined the Mutual Broadcasting Network, but this programming was dropped in 1939. By 1941, during Hub Jackson's tenure as general manager, the station's frequency was changed to the current 1090 kilohertz. Daytime power level was 10,000 watts, with nighttime power reduced to 5,000 watts, allowing simultaneous operation between KTHS and WBAL Radio Broadcasting Inc. acquired KTHS in 1942, but the station was traded to the Shreveport Times newspaper of Louisiana, with the original principals of KTHS gaining possession of Shreveport's KTBS. By June 30, 1943, NBC's Blue Network, with which KTHS was affiliated, changed its name to the American Broadcasting Company. KTHS' principals then applied for a license for 550 kilohertz, an upgrade to 50,000 watts, and a move to West Memphis, but the Federal Communications Commission never acted on this request; the same request in 1950 was denied.

In late 1951, KTHS was granted a move from Hot Springs to Little Rock. The old transmitter on Malvern Highway (U.S. 270) in Hot Springs was abandoned, and KTHS came on the air with a new transmitter in Wrightsville. On Aug. 1, 1962, KTHS was acquired by KAAY Inc., a new subsidiary of LIN Broadcasting. The FCC approved the sale, the station being sold for $500,000 plus $79,000 covenant not to compete, on July 25, 1962. On Sept. 3, 1962, KTHS became KAAY, with Tom Bishop named general manager.

The call letters KTHS were later recycled for a station based in Berryville, while KAAY developed into one of Arkansas' most influential rock 'n' roll radio stations, bringing a new musical format to mid-America on the late-night program Beaker Street.

— Melvin "Bud" Stacey

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.