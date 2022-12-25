Tax revenue revved up in Fayetteville and Rogers despite Bikes, Blues & BBQ move, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city received a record amount of hospitality sales tax revenue in September despite Bikes, Blues & BBQ moving to Rogers, which also got a boost in lodging tax revenue, according to tourism officials.

Fayetteville hosted the annual festival, which brought thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to the region, for 20 years until 2019. The event was canceled for the first time in 2020 because of the pandemic.

A rally was planned for September 2021; however, the University of Arkansas withdrew an agreement to allow the event to set up at a parking lot near Baum-Walker Stadium, citing concerns with covid-19 hospitalizations in the region.

The rally typically occurred the last full weekend of September in Fayetteville. This year, the rally was held the first weekend of October in Rogers. The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship of the LGPA held in Rogers happened the final full weekend of September.

The board for the rally's nonprofit group said the move was largely for logistical reasons. Fayetteville is in the middle of an arts corridor project, which will have the lots where official Bikes and Blues vendors set up under construction for about two years.

Rally organizers deemed this year's festival a success and plan to continue to host the event in Rogers for the foreseeable future.

Despite the rally's move, Fayetteville reported the highest amount of hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax revenue for a single month ever this past September, said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau. The city has a 2% hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax, half of which goes to tourism efforts with the other half going to parks.

The city received $942,871 in revenue from its hospitality tax for September activity, reported in November. Hotel occupancy for Sept. 23 and 24, the Friday and Saturday of when the rally would have happened, was around 70% of nearly 2,200 available rooms, Rawn said.

The city still benefited from the rally being held in Rogers, she said. Hotel occupancy was around 90% on Oct. 7 and 8, the Friday and Saturday of this year's rally, she said.

"That weekend in September when we didn't have the rally -- yes, we held steady. We didn't lose a ton of occupancy and we had a great HMR month. We didn't see the occupancy growth that I believe we would have seen had the rally been happening," Rawn said. "But, we made up for it, because we had tremendous growth on the nights of the rally for October."

Fayetteville also benefited from having three Razorback football home games held in September and one on Oct. 1, Rawn said. The Hogs were in Arlington, Texas, to play Texas A&M on Sept. 24, as has usually been the case when the rally was held.

Rogers has a 3% lodging tax. The city recorded its biggest October lodging activity, with $175,500, according to J.R. Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers, the city's tourism bureau. The amount was reported this month.

The boost was welcome news for hospitality businesses in the city still recovering from the covid-19 pandemic, Shaw said. The city received $142,788 in lodging tax revenue for October 2018 activity and $144,782 in October 2019. The pandemic decimated travel, leaving the city with $56,681 in lodging tax revenue for October 2020 and $111,852 in October last year.

Hotel occupancy in Rogers still hasn't quite reached prepandemic levels, Shaw said. The city has about 2,100 available rooms. Staffing is less of a concern for hoteliers, but the business travel the city relies on continues to stagnate, he said.

"It's going to take a while for them to be back and get whole as long as that profitable business travel is still on the downturn," Shaw said. "Leisure has saved everybody's bacon over the last two years."

Hosting the rally likely had an impact on the city's lodging tax revenue, but Rogers also had a lot going on in October, Shaw said. The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion hosted The Chicks, Five Finger Death Punch and The Black Keys that month. A number of bookings at the Rogers Convention Center also boosted revenue, he said.

September next year looks to be a big month for the city, Shaw said. Bikes and Blues is scheduled for Sept. 20-23, and the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship of the LGPA is scheduled Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Steve Clark, president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Bikes and Blues board, said Fayetteville and Rogers both getting strong tax return numbers despite the change this year shows the regional nature of the rally. Moving the rally out of Fayetteville 10 or 20 years ago may have had a noticeable impact on the city's economy, but now traveling to different cities throughout Northwest Arkansas on a single night is more commonplace, he said.

"I'm of a generation when a trip to Rogers was considered a trip. A trip to Rogers is now considered 20 minutes. It literally is up the road," Clark said. "The attraction that we have in our region is broader and deeper and more meaningful than what we had 20-plus years ago when Bikes and Blues was started. There weren't the opportunities in Rogers then that there are now. And Fayetteville is still the largest community in the corridor."

Clark said no business owners in Fayetteville complained to him about lost revenue during the days the rally would have been held in the city. He said he went to Dickson Street this year during the Friday and Saturday nights of the rally and probably saw 100-200 motorcycles parked. He also saw more motorcycles than usual parked in spots throughout the city away from downtown, such as places west of Interstate 49 and in the northeast part of town, Clark said.

The rally's board anticipates a strong amount of money raised for charitable organizations from this year's event, Clark said. The amount will be announced after the start of next year, he said.

More than $3 million has been raised for charities since the first rally that was held in 2000, according to the Bikes and Blues website.