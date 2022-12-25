Texarkana bus driver honored for saving accident victim’s life

TEXARKANA — On Sept. 29 at about 4:30 p.m., Sonny and Lisa McBay received an emergency alert that would change their lives.

But due to actions taken by a school bus driver, they look back on that day with relief instead of despair.

About 15 minutes before the McBays received a Life360 application update on their cellphones, their 15-year-old grandson Cooper McBay suffered a life-threatening head injury after losing control of and crashing a four-wheeler, and it rendered him unresponsive with difficulty breathing. The alert text said Cooper had either been in a crash, dropped his phone or had a hard fall.

Corey Woods, a bus driver for the Texarkana Arkansas School District, arrived on the scene shortly after the accident as Cooper was lying in the road. Woods quickly assessed the situation and blocked the highway off.

He was able to clear Cooper’s air passage by turning him on his side, allowing him to breathe. He then called 911 and gave location specifics.

“The immediate actions taken by Mr. Woods were absolutely necessary to Cooper’s survival,” said Sonny McBay, Cooper’s grandfather.

“I really can’t say what was going through my head,” Woods said. “All I know is that when I saw him lying in the road, I just reacted as if it was my child, which is something that I would hope someone would do for one of mine.” Woods said the bus route that led him to Cooper on Dooley Ferry Road wasn’t even supposed to be his on that particular day.

“It just so happened that the driver was out of town and couldn’t make it, so I had to drive his route. It just happened that way,” he said. “And I told Mr. McBay that God always sends you help before you know you even need help. It really just came together that way.” After the accident, Cooper was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he underwent an emergency brain surgery, then was taken via helicopter to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

On Oct. 4, his brain pressure got so high, doctors had to perform another life-saving surgery that lasted over four hours. They removed the right portion of his skull.

Cooper spent 5½ weeks in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit and was unconscious for over three weeks, his grandmother Lisa McBay said.

“It was unbelievable. You can’t even describe it, really,” she said.

Cooper is back home now and is regularly attending therapy. Because of the head injuries suffered during the accident, he not only can’t recall what happened, but he can’t remember events up to three or four weeks before the accident occurred.

He wears a protective helmet over a large scar on the top of his head, and his grandparents say he is constantly exhausted most days. Cooper will likely undergo another surgery within the next month to replace the piece of skull removed in his initial surgery.

“He’s just trying to re-acclimate now, really,” Lisa McBay said. “He doesn’t remember a lot of things. We still don’t know cognitively what may be deficits, because they haven’t wanted to do any testing until he has this last surgery — hopefully the last surgery — to put the skull piece back in.” For all that Cooper has been through since September and all that he will continue to endure on the road to recovery, he says he’s just happy to be alive.

“I’m really appreciative for Mr. Woods,” he said. “If he wouldn’t have turned me over, I would be dead right now. I’m glad that he found me when he did.” On Dec. 13, Woods was honored by the school district’s Board of Trustees for being a good samaritan and rushing to the aid of a citizen.

During the board meeting, Sonny McBay emotionally recalled his grandson’s accident and the actions taken by Woods to ensure his safety, thanking him as meeting attendees gave a standing ovation.

McBay said after Cooper’s surgeries, he called the district to find out which driver it was who came to his grandson’s aid after the accident. After Woods gave McBay a call, they spoke and have met a couple of times since then.

Woods said being honored by the district and developing a relationship with Cooper and the McBay family “means the world to him.”