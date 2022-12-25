5 arrested in Mall of America slaying

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent it into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday.

At an evening news conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced that they would face murder charges in connection with the Friday shooting, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Two men, 18, and three 17-year-old males were arrested Saturday in St. Louis Park, the Star Tribune quoted Hodges as saying.

An altercation between two groups escalated into a fistfight, and someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police suspect. A bystander was said to have had their jacket grazed by a bullet.

An officer tried life-saving measures but the victim died. Police have not yet identified the slain 19-year-old, but Hodges and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse have spoken with his relatives.

Hodges added that one of the 18-year-olds arrested is believed to be the shooter. A sixth suspect was still being sought.

GOP challenge tossed in Arizona AG race

PHOENIX — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of the results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he alleged.

The ruling Friday by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen came after Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota, acknowledged his client hadn’t gained enough votes to change the outcome of the race. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million cast in one of the closest elections in state history.

“You haven’t met the burden,” Jantzen told La Sota shortly before ruling against Hamadeh.

The parties were allowed to inspect a sample of 2,300 ballots. Hamadeh said he gained six votes, while Mayes said she netted three.

“If you extrapolate the numbers, they are not going to get us to 511 votes if you take the sample we have,” said La Sota, who had pushed for a larger sample size.

Hamadeh, whose race is the subject of a separate automatic recount conducted by the state because of the close result, complained in a tweet about election operations in Maricopa County and said his team “will await the results of the recount before deciding our next steps.” Andrew Gaona, an attorney representing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, said the lawsuit was a “spectacular waste of everyone’s time.”

Proud Boy’s jury selection off till Jan. 3

WASHINGTON — Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four others will resume in January after a holiday break, according to court records.

The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume Jan. 3.

Tarrio and the four other Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer of power by storming the Capitol and trying to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks. Opening statements will begin more than a month after a jury convicted two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy.

Fatal boat fire leads to new liability rules

LOS ANGELES — Federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people.

The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act was included in the defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday.

It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. In the case of the Conception, the scuba diving boat where an inferno trapped 33 passengers and a crew member in the bunkroom below deck off Santa Barbara, the boat was a total loss.

Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held responsible for damages in accidents and incidents regardless of the boat’s value afterward.

The final version of the law, sponsored last year by California Democrats Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, is not retroactive and will not apply in the case of the Conception, one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in recent U.S. history.

The 1851 law is a time-tested legal maneuver that has been successfully employed by owners of vessels from the Titanic to countless others, some as small as Jet Skis. It has its origins in 18th-century England and was meant to promote the shipping business.