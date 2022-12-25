Those to look up to





"What They See Is What They'll Be."

That motto hovered over a busy evening on Dec. 8, when 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock Inc. held its 2022 Christmas Gala at The Venue at Westwind. The evening, which included a buffer dinner, was hosted by Pamela Smith, Little Rock School District public relations director.

Smith and "Broadway" Joe Booker of Cumulus Media- Little Rock, presented nearly 60 mentees as the 11th graduating class of the 100 Academy/S.M.A.R.T. Mentoring Program ... a class whose numbers and racial diversity got a boost from Arkansas Youth Challenge, a program of the Arkansas National Guard.

DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, gave a keynote speech, after which he was presented with a special token of appreciation by chapter President Muskie Harris. Scarbrough later presented Harris and the chapter with a donation check of $1,000. Sidney Moncrief, former Razorback and National Basketball Association player, also gave remarks, as did Norvell Thomas, director of Arkansas Youth Challenge.

Ryan Howard and Thurlo Cobb were pinned as new chapter members. R. Roosevelte Williams III and Rod Pride were installed in new offices by chapter member and Little Rock City Director Virgil Miller. Williams presented Harris -- whose tenure as chapter president is ending -- with a Legacy of Service Award.

"Since its inception, 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock's program goals have centered (on) the mentoring of young boys in their pursuit of education, economic empowerment, health and wellness, and leadership development," Harris states in a letter included in the event souvenir book. "We have graduated over 150 economically disadvantaged boys in our 100 Academy Program."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock Christmas Gala











