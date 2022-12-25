Treasuring the value of our souls

I am writing on a morning that will soon dissolve into the longest night of winter in the northern hemisphere. And as one perhaps hypersensitive to metaphoric significance, it seems a fitting comparison to the place my brain lives--to some degree all of the time--but never more than at Christmas.

My son's best friend from high school is home from the Air Force Academy, and sits with Harper at my table for breakfast as he used to do several times in a week. Coffee flows along with pancake syrup, and the banter they've engaged in as long as we have known him fills the air.

They mostly plot the demise of ducks as they plan to hunt together the entire break. Harper teases him about girls. He teases back. He tells Harper about some party he attended last night with people who are semi-celebrities to us; his family is Arkansas wine royalty and connected in ways teachers are not.

He picks at Stella, giving her the brotherly attention she craves, and hugs me big. He and Harper pose for an obligatory picture in their camo before setting off to scout ducks somewhere in the Arkansas River bottoms.

I pause in writing every few minutes to address a text thread with my mother and Heathcliff. We are smarter than this, and typically more organized, but somehow it is fun to go back and forth about holiday meal plans. As if we don't all make the same things using the same recipes every year.

But Heathcliff can't find her list and she is going to Sam's today. And Mama is balking about making her golden punch because she just made it at Thanksgiving--which she also does every year--and isn't it too soon to have again?

Of course it is not. Everyone wants it again at Christmas. I demand she make it even though I fix strawberry punch for Christmas Eve. We are a frozen punch-loving family, and justice must be served. Along with Christmas cookies.

Adelaide and Stella cozy up to me by the fire and turn on Netflix: "Gilmore Girls." Never mind this means I will soon have to move to the bedroom to complete my column; for the moment I bask in the glory of their messy blonde hair, flannel pjs, and soft, fresh faces. Mugsy the pug snores.

Grace, Emily Dickinson-esque, has yet to emerge from the attic we lovingly call her "lair." She, too, is home. Recovering from law school finals and Christmas parties with friends, but home. And available for walks, talks, cuddling, shopping, cooking, cleaning, cards, Scrabble--all of the things we do. All of the things I miss about her when she is not here.

It is the human condition to oscillate between peaks of joy and icy depths of despair. And what better season than Christmas to illustrate that? What better story? The narrative arc of Jesus' birth--like any birth--is both agony and ecstasy. I can attest to that, having physically delivered four children.

But for those of us who believe the story there is also, even in the beatific moment a savior is born, the seed of tragedy: that savior will be crucified, dead, and buried. Yet hope springs eternal, like morning will come after the longest night. From that ugly seed sprouts new life. Incrementally, it grows. Resurrection. Easter and spring.

The other day we drove listening to Christmas music, like the Christmas nerds we are, and Adelaide said how much she likes all Christmas music, that it makes her happy. She can't pick a favorite song. I am like that with books. There are too many I love, all kinds that fit all sorts of moods and teach me different things in different times. I can make a list, but am not good at picking a favorite book. Not so with Christmas music. My one and only all-time favorite is "O Holy Night."

I am enchanted by the story of its creation: A French priest tapped a poet and wine merchant, who was at best an agnostic, to write something to commemorate renovations in the parish church. This poem was set to music by a secular composer; it came to America when a Unitarian minister and abolitionist translated/revised it into the English version most of us sing.

Such a pedigree has lent itself to struggle and scandal in Pharisaical spaces from its inception till now; much the same, it seems, as the dear savior whose birth the song celebrates.

I love each and every word. Unlike most writing I encounter, there is not one thing I would change about John Sullivan Dwight's "O Holy Night." I like to play it on my piano with rolling, billowing, inverting arpeggios and sing them all at the top of my lungs.

For this Christmas Day column I invite readers to meditate on three snippets. The first is in the first verse:

Long lay the world, in sin and error pining

Till he appeared, and the soul felt its worth.

Pining means longing. but means more than that. It is a gradual failing or fading, from grief or regret or longing. I think of it as a sickness--a wasting away. And while inside my house this morning all is light, it is easy for me to look out at the world and see pining in our politics, our climate issues, our wars on other continents and each other. I feel pining in my bones.

But when Jesus appears, the Earth, and we as humans, are reminded of our inherent worth. A thrill of hope.

The next lines are in the second verse:

The king of kings lay thus in lowly manger,

In all our trials born to be our friend.

He knows our need, to our weakness is no stranger!

I take from these lines the posture followers of Jesus must assume--lowly. Entering into the muck and mess. Not on defense or seeking control and power, but vulnerability. Empathy. The posture of a friend.

And finally, that glorious third verse:

Truly he taught us to love one another;

His law is Love and his gospel is Peace.

Chains shall he break, for the slave is our brother,

And in his name, all oppression shall cease.

When the soul truly feels its worth it also recognizes the worth of everyone else; every human is an image-bearer of God. This is worth not earned. Worth that is no more and no less than the next person's, regardless of who they are or what they have done. For the Christian there is no other law but Love. No other gospel but Peace.

My Christmas wish, dearest reader, is that your soul feel its worth.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.