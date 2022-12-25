Ukraine war pinches recreational ammo supply





Because of the war in Ukraine, American hunters and shooters will probably see a shortage of ammunition and reloading components in 2023.

An article Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, titled "Europe Is Rushing Arms to Ukraine but Running Out of Ammo," hinted at what's coming. The war in Ukraine is, for lack of a better term, a major driver for the arms and ammo market. Europe is Ukraine's main provider, but supplying Ukrainian ammo consumption translates into shortages for NATO countries. They need to replenish their ammo stocks in preparation for potential expansion of Russian aggression.

As has occurred many times in the recent past, resupplying NATO and keeping the Ukraine military armed will consume the world's supply of brass, lead, propellants and primers for as long as hostilities last.

Meanwhile, the branches of the U.S. military, the U.S. government's paramilitary law enforcement arms, state, and local law enforcement must be constantly resupplied, as well. Little will be available for hunting and recreational shooting. Ammo and components will be scarce for as long as this particular market fluctuation persists.

The article focused on the use and subsequent shortage of artillery ammunition and missiles. However, the article also noted that, "Ukraine uses up to 40,000 artillery shells of the NATO caliber 155 mm each month, while the entire annual production of such projectiles in Europe is around 300,000, according to Michal Strnad, owner of Czechoslovak Group AS, a Czech company that produces around 30% of Europe's output of such munitions.

"Even if the war were to stop overnight, Europe would need up to 15 years to resupply its stocks at current production rates," Strnad said.

We recommend getting everything you need now because it probably won't be available in the summer.

Creedmoor Update

Last week we covered a shooting session with two rifles chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor. Lisa Saldivar and I managed a couple of fine shots at 200 yards with a particular reload featuring a 129-gr. Hornady SST bullet.

On Thursday, shooting with her husband near her home in Houston, Texas, Saldivar reported superb results at 300 yards using Hornady Superperformance Ammo featuring 120-gr. SST bullets. I suspected our rifles probably liked lighter bullets judging by their improved performance when we dropped from 147-gr. Hornady match bullets to 129-gr. Hornady SST.

Hornady's ELD-M bullet reportedly has the best ballistic coefficient on the market, but that does not necessarily mean that a particular rifle will shoot it well.

Another issue is speed. Loading judiciously, I could only wring about 2,450 feet per second from the 147-gr. ELD loads, and only about 2,600 fps from the 129-gr. SST loads. The 120-gr. SST loads list a muzzle velocity of 3,050 feet. For long-range shooting, there is no substitute for speed. The less time a bullet is in flight means a straighter, more level path to the target.

Now, my assignment is to create handloads that duplicate the performance of the factory loads. Saldivar did some sleuthing and learned that Hornady uses a blend of Hornady Superperformance powder and "something else." Saldivar asked if I could experiment with some powder blends.

Uh, no.

"I do some stuff that drives hardcore gun nuts crazy around here, but I do not blend powders," I said. "If you can find me a published load from Hornady or another reputable source, I'll do it, but no way I'm going to experiment with it."

"Why?" she asked.

"Because I've lived this long despite myself," I replied. "Blending powders will probably finish me off."

Stay tuned. We're working on it.



