Van Buren City Council set to consider giving dog shelter money for expansion

VAN BUREN -- A dog shelter may get the money it needs to expand and provide for both its volunteers and the canines it serves.

Members of the Almost Home Shelter and Rescue board asked the city to provide about $93,000 for a proposed remodel of the organization's facility at the City Council's meeting Monday. The council decided to vote on the matter at its Jan. 23 meeting.

Almost Home, a Van Buren-based nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the care and placement of dogs, according to its website.

Connie Martin, secretary of the shelter's board, said the remodel would involve two additions at each end of the facility, which is at 3390 Pointer Trail East. One addition would be 30 feet by 30 feet in size while the other would be 15 feet by 20 feet. The existing building is 30 feet by 40 feet.

Martin told the City Council that Almost Home needs the expansion not necessarily so it can take in more dogs, but to both allow its volunteers to work safely and create a safer environment for the dogs that are held there.

Almost Home has an agreement with Van Buren in which the city owns the shelter property and pays for utilities while the nonprofit takes care of, and tries to find homes for, dogs Van Buren Animal Control brings to it, she said.

The organization can only accept dogs through the city.

"As you guys know, what we're working out of now is a concrete block building that was built just to house dogs for five days until their owners found them, and if not, then they were euthanized," Martin said. "That building was never set up to be a shelter, and we've done, I think, a really good job on incorporating it into a shelter."

Almost Home has saved "close to 2,000" dogs since it was established in March 2017, according to Martin. Almost Home is comprised of volunteers with no paid employees.

Jo Ellen Banhart, president of the Almost Home board, wrote in a Dec. 2 letter to the city the shelter received $20,000 for operations from the city in both 2021 and 2022. Teresa Tankersley, deputy city clerk, provided the letter Tuesday.

Banhart wrote in another letter dated Dec. 1 that Almost Home's facility, formerly the city pound, was originally designed to hold 12 dogs. However, the nonprofit group used donations and its own money to secure certain improvements, such as two window air conditioners, six more dog kennels, fencing, dog houses, concrete pads and carports. It also built an enclosed porch area to hold more dogs outside, fenced play yards and walking trails.

Despite this, Banhart said space in the building is "very tight."

"Safely maneuvering the dogs in and out of the shelter can be a challenge at times, but we try to keep as many dogs as possible inside where there is heat and air," Banhart said. "We currently have no way to isolate a sick dog inside. If a dog arrives sick, if he is contagious, we have no choice but to move him to an outside pen."

Banhart said the planned expansion will allow more dogs to be kept in the building and feature outdoor runs, an isolation area and a separate area through which to receive new dogs.

Martin said Almost Home's original formal request to the city for the expansion in October was for $113,719. Donations from the community in the form of money and material have brought the amount Almost Home needs for the project to about $93,000.

Kenny Bell, who holds the Ward 3, Position 2 seat on the City Council, said he would like to see the city bring the issue of providing money for the Almost Home expansion to the council to consider Jan. 23. He said he believes the shelter is doing a considerable amount of work for Van Buren.

"I think it takes a lot of weight and grief off of the city by them doing it," Bell said. "I would like to see the city give them the money that they need to do this stuff. Of course, I don't control the purse strings. I just vote on the purse strings."

Steve Gunter, head of Van Buren's Code Enforcement-Animal Control Department, said he has one animal control officer on a day-to-day basis, although he and the city's one code enforcement officer can answer animal calls as well.

Tyler Wood, Ward 1, Position 1 alderman, suggested the Almost Home board send Mayor Joe Hurst the exact figure they are requesting before the City Council's January meeting.

Connie Martin, secretary of the Almost Home Shelter and Rescue board, washes food bowls and chew toys Wednesday at the shelter in Van Buren. Members of the nonprofit group's board requested the Van Buren City Council provide money for a proposed remodel to expand its facility.



Tom Hill, vice president of the Almost Home Shelter and Rescue board, feeds treats to a dog named Faith on Wednesday at the shelter in Van Buren. Members of the nonprofit group's board requested the Van Buren City Council provide money for a proposed remodel to expand its facility.



Daddio looks out from its housing Wednesday at the Almost Home Shelter and Rescue in Van Buren. Members of the nonprofit group's board requested the Van Buren City Council provide money for a proposed remodel to expand its facility.



Tom Hill (from left), vice president of the Almost Home Shelter and Rescue board, speaks with volunteers Travis McMillan and Kaleb Burdick while petting Coco on Wednesday at the shelter in Van Buren. Members of the nonprofit group's board requested the Van Buren City Council provide money for a proposed remodel to expand its facility.


