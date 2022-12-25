Washington County seeking jail medical services provider by Jan. 1; proposals for service to be opened Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Sheriff-elect Jay Cantrell says he's "cautiously optimistic" about finding a new medical services provider for the jail by Jan. 1 but is prepared to operate without one for a time if necessary.

The county posted a request for proposals for the medical services contract Dec. 13, according to Brian Lester, county attorney. Lester said the proposals will be opened at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county courthouse.

The county's current medical services provider, Karas Correctional Health, gave notice of termination of its contract, Cantrell told the Quorum Court's Jails, Law Enforcement and Courts Committee on Dec. 5.

Cantrell said the company said the increasing cost of medical malpractice insurance prompted the decision. He said the company indicated the cost of the insurance was increasing from $125,000 a year to $650,000 a year.

Karas has been Washington County's medical services provider since 2015, Cantrell said, and the company will continue to provide medical services through the end of the year. The county paid the company about $1.2 million in 2022, Cantrell said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed a federal lawsuit in January on behalf of former detainees who claim they were unknowingly given ivermectin at the jail to treat covid-19 without their consent or being told the nature, contents or potential side effects of the drug.

The lawsuit says they were told the treatment consisted of vitamins, antibiotics and/or steroids. The lawsuit contends detainees were given ivermectin as early as November 2020 and didn't become aware of what the treatment was until July 2021.

Plaintiffs in the case include Edrick Floreal-Wooten, Jeremiah Little, Julio Gonzales, Dayman Blackburn and Thomas Fitch, who were housed in a quarantine block at the jail.

Defendants include Tim Helder, in his capacity as sheriff, Karas Correctional Health and Dr. Robert Karas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing covid-19 in humans, according to the lawsuit. It's approved to treat some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions but isn't an antiviral drug.

With a three-day window between opening the proposals for medical services and the end of the contract with Karas, Cantrell said it's possible for a new provider to come in and continue providing medical services with no interruption.

"I talked with a salesman for one of the companies that has expressed some interest, and he said what they typically do when they're moving into a new situation is to hire as many of the existing staff as they can," Cantrell said. "That way they can provide the service immediately. They'll take some time after they start to evaluate everything as they move forward."

Cantrell said there are several companies providing medical services to jails and prisons in Arkansas and nearby states. He said Turn Key Health, based in Oklahoma, is the medical services provider for the Benton County jail, and Washington County has been contacted by them about its jail contract. He said the county worked with Southern Health Partners before Karas was awarded the medical services contract for the jail.

Cantrell said that if there is a gap between the time the Karas contract ends and a new provider is in place the sheriff's office will have to take detainees requiring medical attention to local clinics or emergency rooms for treatment. He said that's something he wants to minimize because of the dangers inherent in taking detainees in and out of the facility.

In November 1995, Deputy Roland "Pete" Williamson was shot and killed while he was taking a detainee to a Fayetteville doctor's office for treatment. According to a report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the detainee, John Edgar Manning, wrestled with Williamson, took his pistol and shot and killed the 22-year-old deputy. Manning shot and killed another man, 57-year-old George Shepherd, at the doctor's office and then later shot himself in the mouth rather than surrender to police.

"It's certainly something that weighs on our minds," Cantrell said of the 1995 shooting. "We only transport prisoners with two deputies now. The problem we'll run into will be manpower. It's very labor-intensive to take people out of the facility for medical treatment."

Lance Johnson, justice of the peace for District 1 and chairman of the Jail, Courts and Law Enforcement Committee, said he's talked with Cantrell about the situation but hasn't been involved in the details. Johnson said he expected the cost of medical services will be higher, no matter who is awarded the contract.

"Like everything else, the cost is going to go up," Johnson said. "It's concerning, there's no question about that. But whatever it is the county is going to have to find a way to pay for it."