William Orville Mockabee





Salvation Army Major Bill Mockabee has lived in 13 cities in his 45 years and expects to move many more times.

Mockabee is area commander and corps officer of the Salvation Army's Central Arkansas Area Command. He leads the organization with his wife, Stephanie. When counting up the number of places he has lived, he had to ask Stephanie for help to remember one of them -- Laurel, Miss.

"Every place we've ever lived there has been some kind of charm that if you look, you find it," he says. "There's never been an operation where we've been put at that we were like, 'Oh, my gosh. Get me out of here. This is terrible.'"

For the couple, moving is just a way of life. Both grew up in Salvation Army families. He lived in one of his 13 cities twice, but he has never lived in a city for more than five years.

"I've grown up in the Salvation Army church and would hear my parents preach every Sunday. The congregations in the Salvation Army are very different from a mainline traditional church because it is made up of folks usually who are socio-economically depressed," he says.

"I've grown up around the homeless. I've grown up around poverty. Those are the individuals who I was exposed to from a young age and my entire time with my spiritual walk."

He's a third generation Salvationist. His parents were Salvation Army officers, and the grandparents on both sides of his family were officers. His grandfather on his mother's side was a colonel in the Salvation Army.

"My grandfather is still alive. He's 96 years old and still wears his uniform. He's just as proud as he could be," Mockabee says.

Stephanie's parents had other careers before they became Salvation Army officers. Her dad was the chief of police in Wheeling, W.Va.

"I had to be introduced to her father when he was chief of police. So he had his guns out. He said, 'Do you know what I do for a living?' I said, 'Yes, sir,'" Mockabee says. The couple married when they were both 18, just a few months after graduating from high school.

Mockabee did not start his career in the Salvation Army. Instead, he worked for several years at Lowe's. He also never thought he would marry a woman who was involved in the Salvation Army.

"That was never my intent. That was never in the back of our heads. We got married and I worked at Lowe's and she worked a couple of different jobs," he says. They didn't decide to become Salvation Army officers until they were in their mid 20s.

"I never wanted to be a Salvation Army officer. It was just never part of my desire for the longest time."

After the couple lived in Oxford, Miss., for about three years, they decided it was time to move. With his upbringing, he wasn't familiar with staying in one city too long.

Salvation Army officers are reassigned every three to five years and don't really get a choice in their new assignments. Instead, Salvation Army leaders decide who would be a best fit for a community.

The Mockabees moved to Stephanie's hometown and reconnected with the Salvation Army church. He was asked to teach a class to children. Later he became a Bible school teacher for an adult class. At the time, he was a sales associate at Lowe's.

"I was moving up into middle management, and they were asking me to work 45 to 50 hours. ... I enjoyed the leadership part and helping people, but I am really just feeling empty," Mockabee recalls. "But when I am doing this at church, there was a spark there and from that I wondered if this was a calling, if this was a path I'm supposed to be on."

He told his wife about his idea.

"I went to my wife and she said, 'When hell freezes over I'll be a Salvation Army officer.'"

But as she got more involved with the Salvation Army church, "eventually we approached this subject again and she said, 'You know, I do see this being part of who we are, not just something we would do as a living or as a job. I see this as part of who we are in the calling.'"

The Mockabees are both ordained ministers and became the co-commanders of the Salvation Army's Central Arkansas Area Command in June 2020. They are considered equals -- he handles most of the administration, and she oversees the Women's Auxiliary, programming at the church, summer camps and the Angel Tree project.

So who is really the head honcho?

"Well, she is but I am not going to tell her that," he says.

Part of his job includes preaching at the church services at the Salvation Army church on Locust Street in North Little Rock.

A PANDEMIC WELCOME

When they moved to Central Arkansas at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, they found almost everything had shut down.

Moving is not that big a deal to them. The Salvation Army provides a furnished house and two cars. Their parsonage is in Maumelle.

"We pack up our clothes, the dog, the kids when we had them, and we move," he says.

The couple has three children. He wanted to name them all after players on the 1985 Chicago Bears football team and got his way, twice. His daughter, Payton, is named after running back Walter Payton. Their middle child, William, is named after William "The Refrigerator" Perry. Their youngest son is Christian. Payton is a college graduate and recently married. William is a college senior, and Christian is a college freshman.

Having moved so many times growing up, Mockabee is used to making new friends, and says he is "somewhat of an outgoing person and can make connections with people fairly easily." But things weren't so easy in 2020.

"One of the most difficult moves was here to Little Rock in 2020 and what made it so difficult was everybody was on lockdown and nobody wanted to meet you. ... So trying to make those connections that first year was really difficult."

His sermons had to move to a social media platform, which he did not like.

"One of my convictions is that worship is not just about watching a service or hearing a sermon. It's about engaging with people, and you don't get that experience online."

The mission is "to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination," he says.

WALKING INTO A MESS

Another challenge was the condition of the Central Arkansas command, saying he and his wife "walked into a mess." When they arrived, they did not let the staff know they were coming so they could ask for a surprise tour of the shelter.

"There were people sleeping on couches in different places," Mockabee says. "There were roaches everywhere. We knew we had our work cut out for us."

The shelter now is clean and tidy. But he says there is a long way to go.

"This was a rebuild. When we arrived here, the command was -- and we still are -- very much in debt," he says. "The programs, especially our social services programs, were in shambles. Our reputation in the community was not great. We weren't present, we weren't visible outside of Christmas."

For example, when the Salvation Army stopped housing men before Mockabee's tenure, other shelters found out the same day as everyone found out. There was no advance notice giving them a head's up that those men would be looking for new beds.

Now the Salvation Army partners with other nonprofit organizations like Jericho Way, Our House and Engage Arkansas.

"We're seen as collaborative partners now. We don't completely disappear after ringing kettles and doing Angel Trees. Our programs are transformational."

When he first arrived, the Army was spending about $50,000 on homelessness prevention. In 2021, the Army spent a little more than $250,000. The majority of the money is spent on helping people with rent and utilities.

Chris Bahn, publisher for business special publications at Arkansas Business Publishing Group, met Mockabee when both men participated in the Arkansas Business Executive Leadership Academy. Bahn also is the incoming resource development committee chairman for the Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command advisory board.

"What's most striking to me is how Major Mockabee has energized people around the Salvation Army's focus of 'Doing the Most Good.' Having a strong board is critical to the success of an organization, and our board membership has doubled over the last year under his leadership," Bahn says. "And we aren't adding people just for the sake of adding them. We have a strong mix of people from diverse personal and professional backgrounds who are helping us think through how the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas can be more than an overnight shelter, and more than the bells you hear ringing at Christmas.

"Additionally, Major Mockabee has put an emphasis on getting the right people in the right staff positions, and he has worked really hard to build and rebuild relationships with other service providers and civic leaders across the region. He's helped shift the mindset that we aren't in competition with other organizations, but are here to work alongside them and so we can best serve the most vulnerable folks in our region."

RINGING THE BELL

The Salvation Army's major fundraising event is the red kettles that are set up at groceries and other stores. Central Arkansas has about 60 kettles. This year's goal is $220,000.

But covid had a big impact on the amount of money that can be raised. People do more shopping online and have groceries delivered or use pickup options. Also people generally do not carry as much cash as they used to, Mockabee says.

Signs above the kettles offer an option to donate using a phone app. But during a recent two-hour shift at a kettle in front of a Kroger store, one volunteer says, no one used it.

The Salvation Army does have a handful of other fundraising events, like its Autumn Runway fashion show, held at spaces donated by area churches, "which is wonderful. But we are really trying to make it a little bit nicer, black-tie event where people are wanting to come and support the Salvation Army," he says.

A gala event is still in the early planning stages, as well as a possible capital campaign to raise money to build a facility large enough to house men, women and children safely. Those plans are in the future.

"I think the red kettle is iconic, so I don't ever think it will go away, but it can't be our biggest fundraiser in the near future," Mockabee says.

All of the money raised in Central Arkansas stays in the area and helps to assist clients with rent and utilities, food boxes, the emergency shelter and more. Every day, the headquarters serves a hot breakfast to anyone who shows up.

Amy Meins, vice president of marketing and communications at Colliers International in Little Rock, also is a member of the Salvation Army advisory board.

"Major Mockabee is one of those people you feel like you've known for years after spending just a few minutes talking to him. He exudes a sense of warmth and immediately puts you at ease," Meins says.

Meins also has worked on the Salvation Army's Christmas committee.

"It's been inspiring to watch him navigate all the ups and downs of organizing the annual red kettle campaign and the Angel Tree campaign. It's easy to think of the Salvation Army as the 'Christmas organization,' but Major Bill and the team work hard year-round to not just pull off those Christmas campaigns, but to feed people, house people and try to prevent others from falling into homelessness all year long. The 'servant's heart' descriptor doesn't really cover it with him. He lives it by being fully involved on every conceivable level, knowing that in just a few years he'll have to pick up and start over in a new city."

NO PLACE LEFT TO GO

The shelter does not require its clients to provide a form of identification -- which many homeless people do not have, making it tough for them to enter the workforce. The women are required to see a caseworker and develop a plan to establish a "sustainable" goal, Mockabee says.

When the Mockabees arrived in Little Rock, they found a list of women who were banned from the shelter for life.

"Why were they being banned? Was it because they were acting out a mental health crisis? Is it really the compassionate thing to do to say you can never come back to the SA ever again? So we did away with the banned list. There are other shelters that do have banned lists, and they are no longer welcome there, which means we deal with some of the hardest cases in the city because this is the only place left for them to go."

But clients are asked to leave the shelter if they become physically violent with another client.

At the shelter, the women can take GED classes, get on the internet and do laundry. The women are asked to set up a savings account and deposit a percentage of their income.

"We don't do it for them. We don't collect money. We don't want to become Big Brother and do everything for them. By the time they leave, we want that to be a habit that they just do on their own," he says.

In the last six months, eight or nine women and families have worked up to sustaining life on their own. It generally takes three or four months for a woman to get to that level, he notes.

ONWARD

Mockabee says he hopes his stint in Little Rock will last long enough for him to see some positive changes. He adds that he does not aspire to move up into a larger role.

"It's not that I don't have a drive to do something more but what I don't want to happen in my location and what I am doing right here in LR is to perform -- for me to get something bigger or better.

"I want to give everything I have. I don't want to look forward, and I don't want to look backwards. I want to be in the present, and I think that is one of the reasons they really try to ingrain that there's no promotions or demotions. You stay present where you are."

SELF PORTRAIT

Bill Mockabee

• LIVING IN SO MANY DIFFERENT PLACES HAS MADE ME REALIZE: Every city that I have ever lived in is always home, not because of the house or geography, because of the relationships you build in the community.

• MY FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY IS: Going to Memorial Park to watch the Baltimore Orioles play baseball. This is where I fell in love with baseball watching guys like Cal Ripken Jr., Rick Dempsey, Tippy Martinez, who picked off three runners in one inning, and Eddie Murray.

• THE BEST PIECE OF ADVICE I HAVE EVER RECEIVED WAS: My dad gave me this advice playing baseball and it ended up carrying over into life and leadership. Never watch a third strike go by.

• MY BUCKET LIST INCLUDES: Visiting the Great Redwoods Park in California, sky diving and watching a game at all 30 major league baseball stadiums.

• MY FANTASY DINNER PARTY GUESTS WOULD INCLUDE: Robin Williams, Chris Farley and Will Ferrell. These must be three of the funniest people in the world. I don't know how much food could be eaten at this dinner when your stomach would be hurting because of the constant laughter.

• MY HERO IS: My dad is one of my heroes and whom I still go to for coaching and advice. His character and success in leading people are something that I admire about him.

• PEOPLE SAY I LOOK LIKE: This is a little embarrassing but I get told that I look like Boomhauer from "King of the Hill."

• TO WIND DOWN I LIKE TO: My wife and I, especially since moving to Central Arkansas, have really enjoyed going hiking and totally disconnecting from work and our phones.

• MY BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT EVER: I was 8 years old, and all I wanted that year was a Huffy Warp Factor Five bicycle. I remember riding that bike the rest of the day and my mom having to drag me back inside the house to do Christmas dinner.

• MY FAVORITE CHRISTMAS CAROL IS: I really like Carol of the Bells. I don't know why and can't articulate why.

• MY FAVORITE BOOK OF THE BIBLE IS: This is always changing. Right now, it is I and II Samuel, which covers the life of David and his rise to King of Israel.

• THE ONE WORD TO SUM ME UP: Practical









