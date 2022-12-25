Zebras feel the hunger as King Cotton nears

"Come see a show," Courtney Crutchfield said.

By show, he means the King Cotton Holiday Classic basketball tournament that tips off Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center with 16 teams from across the county vying for the championship.

Specifically, he means his Pine Bluff High School Zebras that play the St. John Bosco Braves of Bellflower, Calf., Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Crutchfield is ready for the Zebras to compete in -- and win -- the historic basketball tournament that is just a five-minute bus ride from his high school.

The Zebras will have to step up their game to a superhero level against the Braves, who are traveling from southeast Los Angeles County to Pine Bluff.

Braves Coach Matt Dunn led his team to a 22-10 season last year. The Braves played last week in the Capitol City Classic championship in Salem, Ore., losing by only three points, 60-57.

The Braves' six-foot-three center guard sophomore Elzie Harrington is ranked No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in California. Junior guard Jack Turner is already committed to Loyola Chicago. Six-foot-seven forward Kade Bone, a sophomore, is ranked top 10 for his class in California.

"We are ready," said Crutchfield, a junior who is the Zebras' leading scorer, averaging 25 points a game. "We don't want to just play in it. We want to win it. After the few days of practice we've had, I think we can compete and bring it home."

The Zebras have never won the King Cotton, which began in 1983. But they hope this could be the year if they can win against the Braves.

"It means a lot being in the King Cotton," Billy Dixon, the Zebras basketball coach, said. "The tournament is huge for the city. It has tradition. Back in the day it was a major event. ESPN broadcasted it. It's huge for the city, and it's big for our kids to play at this high-level of basketball."

The 5A South Zebras (7-3, 3-0) have been on a winning streak.

In the last game the Zebras played before the team left for the holiday break, Crutchfield, who also plays Zebras football, made 19 points, five rebounds and four assists against the El Dorado Wildcats (5A South 2-9, 0-2).

They also beat conference rivals Sheridan 49-38 and Lake Hamilton 66-48 this month.

The Zebras have already played in one tournament, the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic in Jonesboro, earlier this month. They lost to the hometown Jonesboro Golden Hurricanes (6A Central 10-1, 0-0), 54-45. The Golden Hurricanes ultimately won their hometown tournament. They are also playing in King Cotton and tip off against the Newton High School Rams of Newton, Ga., at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

In that tournament, the Zebras narrowly beat the Parkview Patriots, 64-58, to come in third place. Crutchfield scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Dixon, though, has other Zebras who also make waves on the hardwood.

Austyn Dendy, a junior averages 15 points a game and is keen at rebounding and stealing. Like Crutchfield, Dendy also plays football, making him a fast-paced player.

"It's a great opportunity to play in the King Cotton and get seen by people all over," Dendy said. "It's a chance to compete against other athletes around the country. I feel like we are ready for the King Cotton and I like we have the team to win, if you ask me, but I think we are ready."

Six-foot-six senior Jordon Harris recently signed a letter of intent with the University of Missouri to play football after only one year of playing the sport. But Harris has been playing basketball since he was a kid and for the Zebras since ninth grade. Harris has power with a keen ability to outpace opponents and strategize quickly mid-court.

While the highly-recruited Harris toured colleges this season, sophomore Deriyon Graydon stepped into fill Harris' spot. He's performed "extremely well" in the last six games, Dixon said.

"This kid has been playing since seventh grade," Dixon said. "He developed as a ninth grader under Harris and learned from him. Braden has taken the opportunity given to him and has opened some eyes with his double-doubles."

Senior Zae Barnett, also a Zebra football player, is strong with assists and rebounds. Dixon said Barnett, along with Crutchfield, Dendy, Harris and Graydon make up the core of all-around powerhouse team.

Win or lose the King Cotton, Dixon said the tournament will prep his team for conference play and hopefully, a state championship.

"You can't simulate in practice the kind of play the King Cotton gives," Dixon said. "You are playing some of the top-level teams in the country and some in the state. My players will get national attention. You've got some recruiters coming in. It gives our young players a chance for people to see us and that's what it is about."

From left, Jabbar Spellman, Jordon Harris and Braylen Hall of Pine Bluff head to the team bench during a timeout in a Dec. 13 win over Sheridan at McFadden Gymnasium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

