'24 O-line target planning official visit to Arkansas

An Arkansas 2024 offensive line target is planning to take his first official visit to Fayetteville.

Daniel Akinkunmi (6-5, 300 pounds) plays for NFL Academy in London, England, after taking up the sport a little more than a year ago.

The academy provides athletes ages 16-19 with an education while also helping them try to further their career in American football on the college and NFL levels.

He traveled to the United States for a week in June to participate in camps at SMU, TCU and Houston. Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was able to evaluate him during the Mustangs' camp.

Kennedy offered him a scholarship two days later. Washington State and North Texas extended offers prior to the one from the Razorbacks.

“The reason I want to take my first official visit at Arkansas is because they believed in me very early on in my high school football career,” Akinkunmi said. “I can’t wait to see how amazing Arkansas is.”

Akinkunmi has also added offers from Minnesota, Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and Jackson State. He said calls Kennedy “an amazing coach” after receiving a few tips from him after the SMU camp.

“It just shows how good of a coach he is,” Akinkunmi said. “I can’t wait to spend more time with Coach Kennedy and get to know him more as a person and a coach.”