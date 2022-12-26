A tradition lost

I used to look forward eagerly to college football bowl games. This year I haven't watched any, and don't intend to.

I now skip the bowls because they've become the college football equivalent to NFL preseason exhibition games, with even less at stake. They don't mean what they once meant and should probably have asterisks attached to their scores.

Many believe the trend toward bowl irrelevance dates back to 1998, when the national champion began to be determined by an actual game rather than by the polls that came out the day after the New Year's bowls that helped us cope with New Year's Eve hangovers.

But this only goes so far as an explanation, since even with a championship game (or, since 2014, a playoff), there still tended to be plenty of interesting bowl matchups between teams that seldom played each other and wherein conference bragging rights could be won; a USC-Michigan Rose Bowl and an Alabama-Texas Orange Bowl were still worth watching even if it would be Oklahoma playing LSU a week later for the national title.

Others soured on the bowls when they began to proliferate to the point where more teams made one than didn't and all you had to do was go 6-6 (or sometimes even 5-7) to qualify. What was once considered a genuine achievement became tainted by association with mediocrity--the meaning of "bowl eligible" evolved to the point where about all it meant was that you weren't Vanderbilt or Kansas (and it doesn't even mean that this year, since Kansas, at 6-6, will be playing none other than the 6-6 Razorbacks in one).

These are entirely plausible, reinforcing arguments, but for me the most important event on the path toward bowl irrelevance occurred on Jan. 1, 2016, when Notre Dame's All-American linebacker Jaylon Smith suffered a gruesome, career-threatening injury in the Fiesta Bowl and saw his draft stock fall from top five out of the first round altogether.

Although Smith still insists, somewhat implausibly, that he has no regret playing in that game, his injury caused what had been a trickle of pro prospects opting out of their teams bowl games to become the flood it is now. The bowls began to be viewed as worthless injury risks; and the more players viewed them that way, the more opted out and the more worthless they became.

These days even players with only modest hopes of an NFL career routinely skip bowl games in order to "prepare for the draft," as the language goes, even though it doesn't happen until April. They say the same things--that there's nothing more that they want than to be out there on the field with their teammates--but their decisions prove there is one thing they want quite a bit more (and not unreasonably)--the kind of money provided by NFL contracts (average annual salary $2.7 million).

Even the matchups that might look juicy on paper this year (Clemson-Tennessee, for one) won't be worth tuning in to, let alone buying tickets to see, because so many of the best players on each side won't be playing, and not because of injury.

The Razorbacks didn't beat Penn State in some obscure bowl in Tampa last year, they beat Penn State's second-stringers, since five starters on the Nittany Lions' defense sat out, along with their best offensive player, wide receiver Jahan Dotson (and the Razorbacks were missing their top offensive player, WR Treylon Burks).

Five or six years ago, it would have been shocking to see any players sit out a Rose Bowl, but both of Ohio State's elite receivers (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave) did just that last year. That they were still high first-round draft picks suggests that whatever penalty the NFL once imposed upon players for opting out of bowl games, if any, no longer applies. It has now reached the point where it would have been shocking if players of that caliber actually took the field instead of parking on the couch in front of the TV with pizza.

Many have viewed the expansion of the playoff to 12 teams (beginning in 2024) as a solution to the opt-out problem--after all, opting out of the Tidy Toilet Bowl to avoid injury is one thing; skipping the playoffs with a national title at stake is another.

But that logic might not be as commanding as thought, since the risk of injury will still hold for playoff games to the same extent as for weed-trimmer bowls, and it will only take a couple of high-first-round prospects sitting out of the playoff before it legitimizes such a decision for many others. The trickle then becomes a flood again, suggesting a threat not just to the bowls, but to college football itself.

(There is also the fact that injury risk under the expanded playoff actually goes up, not down, since to win the title a team will have to now play three or even four extra games.)

The wide-open transfer portal, "Name, Image, and Likeness" (NIL), and skipping bowl games: College football is now big business, and "business decisions," not loyalty to teammates or school, decide all.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.