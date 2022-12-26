OPINION | A WORD: Here’s the weekly guessing game to tickle your mind, Arkansas

Let's play a game of Obfuscation.
Your job is to spot the common word that matches all the definitions. My job is to state the definitions in a way that makes you doubt your answer.
Today's word contains six letters and can be a verb or noun.
It also acts as a modifier in a few phrases. It descends to English from a French word likely created via reduplication.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ In Hawaii, a use of a park on the home lands that does not include overnight accommodation.
◼️ An easy task.
◼️ A carefree, pleasant experience.
◼️ A shoulder of pork with much of the butt removed.
◼️ In the 18th century, a fashionable, collaborative meal, like a potluck.
◼️ To eat outdoors, often away from home.
Our Dec. 19 word was "pilot." I'll print today's answer Jan. 2, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com