An Arkansas year

One of the tastiest morsels of information in "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2023," tucked amid 1,008 pages of small-print facts and figures, is the selection by its editors of objects that should be buried in a time capsule to sum up this tremulous year.

The venerable annual's global list of items that could be unearthed in 50 or 100 years to (pun alert!) encapsulate 2022 for future Earthlings includes NASA's dazzling first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the army-green T-shirt worn by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his frequent video appearances, and a cache of the classified documents retrieved from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago lair.

This cosmic compendium could inspire Arkansans to draft and collect our own list of memorabilia from 2022--nine objects in our case. That acknowledges the fact that the Natural State is more than 1,000 times smaller than the land area of the entire planet covered by the almanac. There's a lot less to consider around here for historic burial. But feel free to add to the stash below.

We'd then inter the items, to be cracked open by future Arkansans at some distant date. This assumes that our state and the rest of the planet are still in business by then. But we remain determined to stay optimistic about what lies ahead.

Here's our Arkansas grab bag:

• A Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign banner, marking her election as Arkansas' first woman governor. It happened only 90 years after Arkansan Hattie Caraway became the first woman in the nation to be voted to a full term into the U.S. Senate.

• A Frank Scott vote-for-me poster, acknowledging the re-election of Little Rock's first Black mayor despite his widely reported first-term missteps. Perhaps the state's largest city was not ready to install a car dealer as mayor.

• A partly deflated football to lament the disappointing Razorbacks season. After going 8-4 plus a post-season win last year, Sam Pittman's 2022 team lost as many as it won heading into this week's minor-league bowl game in Memphis.

• An orange traffic cone to symbolize the seemingly perpetual Interstate 30 construction work that continues to bedevil Little Rock-area motorists. By 50 years from now, or certainly by 100 years yonder, the work will have been finished. Maybe so.

• A recently fired handgun as a loaded reminder of Little Rock's ghastly murder rate, which reached a new high--make that "low"--in 2022.

• A vial of covid vaccine to disrespect the many Arkansans who continued to avoid vaccination this year. Meanwhile, virus variants persisted in plaguing the state, while mask-wearers were more and more infrequently sighted.

• A dunce's cap, denoting the continued decline in English and math skills by students across the Natural State. Some of the blame has been been placed on classroom disruptions caused by the pandemic, but the trend remains ominous.

• A stack of legal filings to testify to the ongoing federal-court case involving the General Assembly's law passed in 2021 to prohibit gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. A ruling by the district court judge who temporarily blocked the ban last year is anticipated, conceivably by the time you read this.

• A scrap of "Standing Red," the 25-foot-tall sculpture by Tal Streeter that stood for many years in Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Seen as an icon by some and an eyesore by others, it was removed and destroyed earlier this year by Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts management.

Curious minds may be wondering about the other nine global time-capsule nominations in "The World Almanac" besides the NASA images, Zelenskyy's T-shirt and Trump's waylaid documents. They are:

• A can of baby formula, in dangerously short supply in the spring, paired with an average family's receipt for their pricier grocery run.

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report concluding that the planet is nearing an irreversible tipping point.

• The leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade's 1973 establishing of the right to abortion.

• A dose of monkeypox vaccine, available after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak "a public health emergency."

• Tennis rackets signed upon their announcements of retirement by both Serena Williams and Roger Federer.

• A wristband from Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state queue--in which some mourners waited for more than 24 hours.

• A symbolically discarded headscarf from the women-led protests that arose in Iran in September.

• Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home-run ball, which set an American League record for a single season.

• A copy of the U.S. House of Representatives' report on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol.

Our Natural State time capsule would contain nothing as earthshaking as the report on climate change or the violent aftermath of the discarded Iranian headscarf. But that deflated football will still dismay Razorback Nation, regardless of how many successful seasons have passed.

Jack Schnedler is a retired Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Features editor. He has a master's degree in history.