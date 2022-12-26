Arkansas arrives in Memphis

MEMPHIS -- The Arkansas Razorbacks were the late arrivers to the Liberty Bowl on Christmas night in Memphis after their opponent Kansas flew in around the middle of the afternoon.

Still, the Hogs were not as late as they were scheduled.

The University of Arkansas football team showed up at the Peabody Hotel just before 8:30, about a half hour earlier than scheduled after getting in an afternoon practice at the Walker Pavilion on campus on another frigid day in Northwest Arkansas.

The Razorbacks boarded buses and capitalized on a police escort to make the trip in less than five hours.

"Actually I thought we were getting here about 9, but we got here about 8:30, 8:15, so shout out to the bus driver," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said on the second floor of the elegant Peabody with a piano player entertaining guests with Christmas favorites and classics one floor below. "He knew what he was doing."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks did a variety of things on the buses, including watching the NFL games.

"We watched some tape on Kansas," he said. "We watched some tape of guys in the portal. It was about 4 hours and 35 minutes. We had a police escort the whole way, so it was easy, smooth."

The number of scholarship players available for the Razorbacks in the bowl game is in the mid- to low-50s, but Pittman said the team is healthy and they're going with the mantra that all they have is all they need.

"'I've heard people say this is a new team, but it's not really," Pittman said. "It's our team and we're excited to bring our team here. A lot of opportunity for our linebackers and our wideouts.

"Nobody ever said they weren't good players. They just needed an opportunity so they're going to get it. I think the whole team is excited about the new guys getting an opportunity to play."

Pittman pointed out a handful of players who elected to play in the game for which he was grateful, among them receiver Matt Landers, offensive linemen Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones, and safety Latavious Brini.

"I understand that Alabama has some guys that are high draft picks that are playing in the game [in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State]," Pittman said. "Hopefully the trend is going back the other way, where guys are playing, like Landers."

Said Jefferson: "We're looking at this game right now as an opportunity for the young guys who haven't had much playing time. Being able to just let those guys get out there and get the experience of a college game and take advantage of their opportunity they're being presented with."

Senior safety Simeon Blair said the level of bowl practices has been good.

"Bowl practices have been pretty intense," Blair said. "We've gotten to see a lot of young guys step up into new roles and that's really been enjoyable because they've got a whole lot of energy."

The Razorbacks (6-6) and Jayhawks (6-6) will meet for the third time in their history, but the first in 116 years when they play at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Hogs have already altered their plans and will practice inside at the University of Memphis this morning, rather than outside at Rhodes College due to a chance for snow.

The weather forecast is calling for greater than a 34% chance of snow in Memphis between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., peaking with a 41% chance around 10 a.m., shortly after the practice is scheduled to start. Temperatures are expected to be right about 32 degrees at the start of practice, warming up to about 37.

However, game day at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Wednesday looks to be much nicer, with a mostly sunny day and temperatures topping out around 53 degrees.

Pittman said any time a bus trip takes between four and five hours there's a discussion about where it's wiser to bus it or take planes.

"This year when we went to Missouri, it was 2 hours and 45 minutes from the time we left and got on the plane and landed and got to the deal," he said. "So we saved quite a bit of time. This here, I felt like the kids had been off for two days. I felt like if we bused here they could sleep, they could rest, watch tape, whatever they wanted to do. So it went really smooth today. It was actually shorter time-wise than I thought it would be."

Pittman said the Razorbacks will be energized for the game, despite their weakened roster.

"I'm excited about the game," he said. "Our kids are going to play hard. They're excited to be here. This gives us an opportunity to represent the SEC. We haven't been too fortunate yet in the bowl season, our league.

"We talked to our team about that. ... We know Kansas is a fine opponent or they wouldn't be here either. But we're really excited to play. We really, really are."