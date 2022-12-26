Battery Street shooting now investigated as homicide, Little Rock police say

A Dec. 10 shooting is now being investigated as a homicide because the man who was shot died from his injuries on Friday, Little Rock police said Monday.

Little Rock police officers said they were called to Battery Street about shots fired earlier this month. They found Valandas Jackson in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an incident report from the department.

Officers said passengers in the vehicle told them Jackson was shot when they stopped at the stop sign near 2900 Battery Street just before 11 p.m.

A news release from the Little Rock Police Department said Jackson was taken to a hospital by MEMS.

The incident report said a nearby residence was shot at as well, and a resident cut her foot on glass from broken windows there. Police said she refused medical attention.

Two children in the residence with the woman were reportedly shaken, but not injured.

Officers noted several bullet holes on two other houses on Battery Street, but said they were unable to speak with those residents.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said this is the city’s 80th homicide this year.

The police department has asked that anyone with information about the homicide call detectives at 501-371-4660 or contact the department anonymously by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).