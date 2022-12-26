Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 12

Casa Castillo - Terra

2401 S.E. C St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Plant-watering pitchers stored in handsink.

Noncritical violations: None

Friendship Community Care

1500 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee applied soap to hands but rinsed the soap off before lathering. Sanitizer being dispensed into the dishwasher is not registering any concentration when checked with test strip. Unit ran multiple times. Items in the refrigerator are not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employee food left over from a staff party stored above facility food in the refrigerator. It was hard to determine what food was personal and what was the facility food. Employee working with open food has jewelry on their wrist.

Genesis House

1402 N. Inglewood, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cartons of raw shell eggs stored on the top shelf above containers of ready-to-eat foods in the back refrigerator.

La Torcia Brick Oven Pizza

3505 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Some employees are not lathering with soap prior to rinsing off the soap. Sanitizer at the three-compartment sink is not dispensing at the correct concentration. Sanitizer concentration at the bar is not strong enough. Meatballs are not at 135 degrees or above. May be an improper reheating situation. Pasta sitting at room temperature. Facility does not have a policy for using time as a control. Pork roasts in the walk-in at 72 degrees. Chicken breast in the walk-in at 49-56 degrees. Inconsistent date marking of foods as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employee using a cloth towel to dry dishes. Containers under the dough sheeting table are not covered. Managers working with open food not wearing effective hair restraints. Multiple plastic containers melted/warped, surfaces are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Phillips Park Concessions

3108 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of oil and grease on outside of kernel popper for popcorn machine. Permit expired 10/31/22.

Pollo A La Parrila - Ram

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: Uncovered employee beverage located in prep area. Raw chicken being stored above ready-to-eat sauces and beverages in refrigerator nearest back door.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Raw chicken being thawed in empty prep sink. Mesh bag of onions being stored directly on the floor. Styrofoam cup being used to scoop beans from hot-hold. Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla - Chevy 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Pollo A La Parrilla - GMC 2500

2505 N. 17th St., Suite 406, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Salvi-Mex

127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Observed a screwdriver in the handsink. Foods in the reach-in refrigerator do not have a cover to protect the food. Observed the ground beef in hot-holding at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Special Care Preschool And Day Care

1003 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager available.

Dec. 13

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container of yogurt in the refrigerator not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Creative Lab Commissary

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite M, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washed sheet trays but did not sanitize them prior to putting them away. Items moved from the freezer still have the original date on them.

Noncritical violations: Some lids for 5-gallon buckets are not clean and were stored with clean equipment. Lids used for the 5- gallon buckets have small sections on the inside of the lid that are difficult to clean properly. Several lights not working in the preparation and storage area.

Creekside Taproom

100 E. Alpine St., No. 2, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee came in from outside and did not wash hands prior to filling a customer drink order.

Noncritical violations: Tap connections closest to the fan in the walk-in cooler are visibly dirty. Permit posted is expired.

Dos Gordos Tacos

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Handwashing sink is not draining. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source. Grease buildup at fryer and the wall behind the fryer.

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Dirty dish in front kitchen handwashing sink. Eggs above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in. Pico de gallo being held at 52 degrees and sliced cheese being held at 54 degrees in ice bath. Spray bottles of cleaner/sanitizer not labeled with contents of bottle.

Noncritical violations: Items in walk-in cooler and in refrigerators beneath prep tables not covered. No sanitizer detected in cloth buckets.

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple uncovered employee beverages and employee meals present in prep areas. Frozen shrimp being thawed in fish prep handsink. Rice pilaf being held at 114 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. Single-use plastic cup being used as scoop for pico de gallo. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water.

Gaby's Bakery

780 W. Pine St., Rogers

Critical violations: No soap available at handsink in back room. Tamales (109 degrees) behind cashier on metal prep table are not being held hot.

Noncritical violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

I Love Pupusas

609 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager at this facility.

Ivory Bill Brewing Co.

516 E. Main St., Suite 1, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Interior of the ice machine is visibly dirty.

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloth not stored in sanitizer. Floor finish behind the bar is starting to come off. Permit posted but expired.

McDonald's

467 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: One uncovered employee beverage was on the shelf with and over clean utensils.

Noncritical violations: Two containers of breakfast burritos were in the walk-in. One had a discard date of 12/04/2022, and the other had a discard date of 12/10/2022.

Miss Mary's

468 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There was no consumer advisory disclosure on the menu. A bucket of flour, a bottle of oil and two buckets of sugar were not labeled. Ceiling tiles, vents and hood walls in the kitchen area have a buildup of debris.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buckets of flour were not labeled.

Rick's Bakery, Inc.

4600 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food debris accumulation on display case trays. Dust and food debris accumulation on baseboards in dry storage area.

Smoking Joe's Catering

218 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Open small soda can on prep shelf beside coffee grounds, rub and salt. Two water bottles with no lid on top of prep shelves. No paper towels at waiter handsink. Black pepper, rubs and spice mixes stored on prep shelf uncovered when not in use. Ham cooling in smoker by allowing doors to be open and food workers have left the building for a catering order. Turkey breast thawed on pan sheets on floor under prep tables. Boxes of stuffing and potato bags stored directly on floor in prep kitchen. Boxes of ham stored directly on floor in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Two doors in kitchen area left open with no screens to prevent pest entry.

Sonic

316 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: Lemon slices at the beverage station were at 50 degrees, cherries at the beverage station were at 49 degrees, cut tomatoes at the Coney station were at 47 degrees, cut onion at the Coney station was at 49 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

South Market

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Detergent dispenser damaged and repaired with duct tape. Can not properly dispense. Permit expired.

Station 1

400 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: One bottle of milk of magnesia expired 10/22.

Noncritical violations: The men's rest room does not have a handwash sign. Open boxes of cup lids, foil sandwich wrappers and paper food boats were being stored in the back stock room on the floor. The trash can in the ladies room did not have a cover. There is a buildup of dust and debris on the vent and wiring conduit over the prep table. The permit was posted in the back office.

Sushi House, Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., No. 5, Bentonville

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking proper handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop being stored on top of ice maker when not in use.

Dec. 14

Bentley's

911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fans in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dust. Permit expired 10/31/22.

Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in kitchen near fryer. Handwashing sinks in server area and at bar being used as dump sinks. Pimento cheese being kept at 58 degrees, sliced tomatoes being kept at 57 degrees and sliced cheese being kept at 61 degrees, all in left prep table in front of grill. Eggs being kept at room temperature in kitchen. Bottles of reaper sauce and vinaigrette in walk-in and kitchen with expiration dates of November 2022. Spray bottles of cleaners and sanitizers not labeled with contents of containers.

Noncritical violations: Unpackaged head of lettuce being kept on floor of prep table refrigerator without container or protective covering. Dirty wiping cloths left on food prep area of prep table and in handwashing sink of kitchen. Accumulation of black growth and slime in top of ice machine.

Four Points by Sheraton

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One handsink has broken off wall. Some sinks are not hooked up to grease trap and city has requested that they are not used until that is corrected.

Hampton Inn

2171 Ravenwood Plaza, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee was not demonstrating safe food handling processes. Employee said what they were doing was the way they were trained. Employee did not wash hands after changing tasks. No ice around yogurt. Ice has melted and is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Yogurt is 43 degrees. Package of scrambled eggs stored on top of the oven at 86 degrees. Three packages of scrambled eggs stored on the countertop at room temperature (59 degrees). Package of scrambled eggs is labeled "keep refrigerated." Boiled eggs at customer service counter at 63 degrees. No ice packs under the item. No written policy to use time as a control.

Noncritical violations: The person in charge shall ensure that employees are trained in food safety as it relates to their assigned duties and that employees are complying with regulations through daily oversight and routine monitoring. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Test strips on location are for quaternary ammonia. Facility uses chlorine bleach.

Hyatt Place

4610 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Flats of shell eggs stored over chocolate muffins.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 10/31/2022.

Mainstay Suites

301 S. 45th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Countertop refrigerator has torn gasket around door.

Taqueria El Rancho

715 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Trays with pans of raw meat stored above gallons of milk.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bag of lettuce sitting in direct contact with uncovered pan of lettuce in the prep table, possibly contaminating the uncovered lettuce. Spatulas and items used for cooking on the grill are stored in water. If using water, water must be at 135 degrees or above or utensils can be stored at the grill. Paint has worn off the door between kitchen and back room and is no longer easily cleanable.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

2901 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration registering on a test strip for the sanitizer at the three-compartment sink in the deli area.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 15

52 Kilo - Line

3000 S. Pinnacle Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Meat thawing in sink with no running water. No quat test strips available at time of inspection.

El Senor De Los Tacos Bar & Grill

1612 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: One can of ant and roach spray stored above three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: No certificate of a certified food manager available at time of inspection. Dust buildup on air vents and surrounding ceiling tiles. Permit expired 08/31/22.

Food Truck De El Chefe

109 N. Arkansas St., Rogers

Critical violations: Rice in hot-hold 85 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Permit expired.

Guanajuato Centerton Meat Market

801 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Personal meal stored in a to-go container in the prep table over ready-to-eat foods. No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the restroom.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Meat items were not wrapped in the freezers. No date-marking on prepared items in the walk-in refrigerator, display case, and refrigerators. Prepared salsas and other prepared foods in the refrigerator for self-service did not have a label with ingredients. Salt and other items were not labeled. Single-service items were used as scoop in dry goods.

Newk's Eatery

5100 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: Containers of roasted garlic expired in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer detected in cloth buckets. Water leaking from prep sink faucet and from pipe beneath dishwasher.

Ozark Prime Chophouse

3300 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels at handwashing sink in bar area. Grits being held at 127 degrees and mashed potatoes being held at 118 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Fish thawing in ROP packaging bearing label to remove from packaging prior to thawing. Several tiles broken between grill and prep tables in back. Several plugs missing in walls of walk-in cooler.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

1610 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer is too full and lid does not close fully.

TxAR House

300 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at bar handsink.

Noncritical violations: Smoker pit door damaged.

Dec. 16

Napoli's Italian Restaurant

463 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: Employees lacking hair restraints. No heat sensitive test strips or heat detecting dish.

The 120 a Tapas Bar

120 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap at bar handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Yeyo's Mezcaleria y Taqueria

101 E. Walnut St., Suite 20, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at bar handsink at time of inspection. Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 12 -- Elizabeth Richardson Center, 1300 N. Patriot St., Siloam Springs; Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Dec. 14 -- Brightwater - Culinary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater Food Truck - NWACC, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater - Seasonal Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater - Production Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Mack 'n Diane Champagne & Roses Catering, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Michelada Lab, 406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., 105 W. Central Ave., Bentonville; Tribe Soccer, 403 S. Rainbow Road, Rogers; Walmart - Deli/Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 2901 U.S. 412 E., Siloam Springs

Dec. 15 -- Black Crown Social, 216 E. Poplar St., Suite 102, Rogers; Downtown Poppin, 219 S. Arkansas St., Rogers; Las Palmas, 200 W. Poplar St., Rogers