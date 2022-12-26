Bulldogs prepare for King Cotton Classic

The White Hall Bulldogs basketball team played in the King Cotton Holiday Classic for the first time last year.

Then, it was an honor just to be invited to play basketball. This year? They want to win.

"We have big expectations and big shooters," Bulldogs Coach Josh Hayes said. "We went last year and I think we were just happy to invited. This year we want to compete and win."

The Bulldogs will play the the Grissom High School Tigers from Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Last year, Arkansas Razorback Coach Eric Musselman came to King Cotton to watch the Bulldogs play Shreveport's Huntington High School Raiders. The Bulldogs lost to 51-41 in the first round of the tournament.

Grissom is on a winning streak having won their last eight games. Coach Jack Doss led his team to a 24-6 record last season, ranking the Tigers No. 3 in Class 3A. Doss is a legendary basketball coach, winning 10 Alabama state basketball championships, the most in state history. Grissom's center guard R.J. Johnson, a senior, has already committed to play at the University of Alabama.

None of that intimidates Hayes.

"We are preparing," Hayes said on Friday afternoon while his team was practicing. "We have watched a lot of film. We see their weaknesses and ... need to play our style of defense."

Hayes became the Bulldogs' coach in April 2020 when Coach Marc Stringer died after a battle with cancer. Previously at eStem, a Little Rock charter school, Hayes, who graduated from Little Rock Parkview in 1999, led the school to a 25-14 record in 2019.

In the nearly three years since Hayes has been at White Hall, he has overseen a turnaround in the Bulldogs basketball program. During the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 season, the team was 5-19. Last year, the Class 5A South Bulldogs were 8-18. This year, they are 5-4 and 2-0 in conference play.

Hayes doesn't have to look any further than his own home to find a top-tier caliber player. His son, Jai'chaunn Hayes, a sophomore, is one of the state's top players and already has an offer from the University of Mississippi where his dad once played. Last year, he was the top-ranked freshman in the state.

The 6-foot-6 power forward Jai'chaunn Hayes, or Jai as he is called, is one of the state's leading high school scorers, averaging 29.4 points per game and three 3-pointers a game.

"He is playing very well" Josh Hayes said. "He is shooting the three ball. He is scoring well at all levels and is seeing every type of defense and he still plays the right way."

Jai Hayes said he is ready for King Cotton action.

"It's a blessing to get another shot at competing in a tournament that many legends have played in," Jai Hayes said.

His teammates are of the same opinion, too. Josh Hayes said junior Randy Emerson has been attacking at the rim only to turn and open up offensively with solid shots.

"[It's] good to play on a big stage in front of people and to represent my city," Emerson said.

Another scoring threat for the Bulldogs is 3-point specialist Keaton Stone. In an early December game against the El Dorado Wildcats, the senior hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Bulldogs, who ultimately won that game 70-55.

"He's our best rebounder," Hayes said. "He does a lot defensively."

For Stone, he wants to make the final King Cotton tournament of his high school career a great memory to take with him to college.

"It'll be a great crowd, arena and coaches there to showcase our skills set and talents," Stone said. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Kaleb Hargrove could also present problems for Grissom. Hargrove, who can chip in 20 points on any given night, said he's ready to show the crowd at King Cotton what he can do on the hardwood.

"I'm excited to play in the King Cotton because it's a good experience, and it will be a lot of people there to watch," Hargrove, a senior, said.

College coaches and recruiters are expected to attend the tournament, organizers said, and that allows local players who may not garner much attention outside Arkansas to get noticed. That's a bonus to playing in King Cotton, but the real victory comes with taking the championship.

Hayes hopes this year to take down Grissom in the first round to keep his team in competition.

"We hope to take away their strength and play to ours defensively," Hayes said. "The guys have been lifting weights and they will practice again [today]. We plan to oppress them, keep up our speed and force them to make decisions."

Jai'Chaunn Hayes of White Hall can play in the post as well as outside the perimeter. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

