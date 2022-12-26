Colonial societies set luncheon

Colonial lineage societies will celebrate George Washington's Birthday with a luncheon Feb. 22 at the Hot Springs Country Club. Seating is limited and will begin at 11 a.m.

The speaker will be award-winning author Carla Killough McClafferty, according to a news release.

Known for its speakers, the annual luncheon is attended by people from across the state. The luncheon has an average attendance of more than 100 individuals.

Since 2005, Colonial lineage societies have celebrated George Washington's Birthday at the country club.

Luncheon founding members Duane and Peggy Vandenberg searched the area for members of local lineage societies and developed a "team" to assist them. Duane Vandenberg was the general manager and when he died, Peggy Vandenberg assumed his responsibilities, according to the release.

McClafferty, the luncheon speaker, is a native Arkansan. McClafferty grew up in the small farming community of Tomberlin, where her parents farmed. She graduated from Baptist Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology and worked in local hospitals and clinics, according to the release.

She has three children, Ryan, Brittney and the late Corey McClafferty. Her first book,"Forgiving God", is about her grief and struggles after the death of her youngest son, Corey. After his death McClafferty began to write about the experience.

Among her other books are: "Spies in the American Revolution for Kids: A History Book"; "Buried Lives: The Enslaved People of George Washington's Mount Vernon"; "Something Out of Nothing: Marie Curie and Radium"; "Fourth Down and Inches: Concussions and Football's Make-or-Break Moment"; "The Many Faces of George Washington: Remaking a Presidential Icon"; "Tech Titans"; "In Defiance of Hitler: The Secret Mission of Varian Fry"; and "The Head Bone's Connected To The Neck Bone: The Weird, Wacky, and Wonderful X-Ray."

Paid $30 reservations for the luncheon can be made payable and sent to Peggy Cara at 10 Alarcon Way, Hot Springs Village, Ark., 71909-2865. The payments must be received by Feb. 15, 2023.

For details on the luncheon, contact Chairman Peggy Vandenberg at arkpooky@yahoo.com.