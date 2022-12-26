Sections
Escaped inmate arrested in Oklahoma, according to Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:32 a.m.
Jeromy Call


POTEAU, Okla. -- An inmate who escaped the Crawford County jail in late November has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Jeromy Call, 38, of Bokoshe, Okla., escaped the county jail through a duct vent about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30, according to previous posts on the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and LeFlore County (Okla.) Sheriff's Department Facebook pages.

Call was arrested recently in Oklahoma and is being detained at the LeFlore County jail, according to a Saturday post on the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

  photo  Jeromy Call
  


Print Headline: Sheriff’s Office: Escaped inmate arrested

