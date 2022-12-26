Fort Smith Police investigating Christmas Day shooting; victim taken to hospital

FORT SMITH -- Police report they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Christmas Day in Fort Smith.

Police responded to a shooting around noon Sunday at the intersection of North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

The release states that one victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries and the investigation is ongoing. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown, according to the release.

The Police Department has requested that anyone with information about the incident call 911 or contact the department at 479-709-5000.