Hogs ranked 9th in latest AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up one place to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.

The ranking matches the Razorbacks’ best this season. Arkansas (11-1) has been ranked ninth in four polls.

This is the fourth consecutive week the Razorbacks have been ranked in the top 10. That is the program’s longest stretch of AP top-10 rankings since the final five polls of the 1994-95 season.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at LSU (11-1) on Wednesday, then have a week off before a home against Missouri (11-1) on Jan. 4. Neither of the Razorbacks' next two opponents are ranked, but Missouri received votes this week following a 93-71 victory over then-No. 16 Illinois in St. Louis.

The Razorbacks are among six SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll, along with Tennessee (7), Alabama (8), Kentucky (19), Auburn (20) and Mississippi State (21).

AP Top 25 Basketball Poll, Dec. 26

1. Purdue (12-0)

2. Connecticut (13-0)

3. Houston (12-1)

4. Kansas (11-1)

5. Arizona (12-1)

6. Texas (10-1)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

9. Arkansas (11-1)

10. Gonzaga (10-3)

11. UCLA (11-2)

12. Baylor (9-2)

13. Virginia (8-2)

14. Miami (12-1)

15. Wisconsin (9-2)

16. Indiana (10-3)

17. Duke (10-3)

18. TCU (10-1)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Auburn (10-2)

21. Mississippi State (11-1)

T22. New Mexico (12-0)

T22. Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)

Arkansas basketball in AP Top 25 poll in 2022-23

Preseason — 10

Nov. 14 — 9

Nov. 21 — 9

Nov. 28 — T-11

Dec. 5 — 9

Dec. 12 — 10

Dec. 19 — 10

Dec. 26 — 9