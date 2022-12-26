• Timothy Price-Williams was denied bond and charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the Christmas Eve killing of an Okaloosa County, Fla., sheriff's deputy during a standoff with deputies trying to serve him a warrant in Fort Walton Beach.

• Abdulla Yameen, former president of Maldives, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and fined $5 million after a court found him guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe for leasing a government-owned island.

• Elon Musk, the Tesla executive who put up billions of his own money when he purchased Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, advised on the "All-In Podcast" that people not have margin debt in a volatile stock market and "you know, from a cash standpoint, keep powder dry."

• Mohamed Fawzi, a spokesman for the Egyptian Sports Ministry, said the partial collapse of metal stands that injured at least 27 people during a basketball game at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo was caused by a stampede by Al Ittihad Alexandria Club fans.

• Tetsuya Yamagami, the 42-year-old man suspected of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, is mentally competent to stand trial, prosecutors determined after a four-month psychiatric evaluation.

• Michael Pratt, the 40-year-old founder of a defunct adult film site, was arrested in Madrid, Spain, three years after he fled while facing federal charges of sex trafficking, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and money laundering conspiracy, the FBI's San Diego field office announced.

• Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Colorado, was rescued by a San Bernardino County, Calif., helicopter crew after she slipped on ice and tumbled 200 feet down a hiking trail in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said.

• Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee, Fla., mayor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee, had four motions challenging the continuation of prosecution against him dismissed and still faces federal charges including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents.

• Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, Tenn., that a train-tractor-trailer crash that resulted in two minor injuries "could have taken many lives" in the suburb of Collegedale.