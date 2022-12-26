Late kick leaves Blue Raiders on top

HONOLULU -- Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night.

The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes.

Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals. He made kicks from 44, 49, 26 and 37 yards and missed from 42.

"What a ball game," Middle Tennessee Coach Rick Stockstill said. "I'm just really proud of our team. We struggled offensively up front protecting us at the line of scrimmage, but we found a way on that last drive to make things happen to get us down here and Zeke made a big-time field goal. It was just a very tough, hard-fought, competitive football game."

San Diego State took a 23-22 lead with 5:43 to play on a 52-yard field goal by Jack Browning, but Middle Tennessee drove 55 yards in 12 plays, capped by Rankin's 37-yard field goal to put his team ahead for good.

"We stayed positive, we stayed the course and there's going to be adversity in every game. We faced some adversity early, but we overcame it," Stockstill said.

Middle Tennessee finished with 170 yards of total offense to 364 total yards for San Diego State.

Chase Cunningham was 26-of-43 passing with an interception for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jaylin Lane finished with 10 receptions for 111 yards and a 16-yard TD grab that put the Blue Raiders back ahead 22-17 with 13:25 left to play.

Lane's touchdown catch came two plays after Jordan Ferguson came down with an interception of a San Diego State pass that was tipped by linebacker Parker Hughes.

The Blue Raiders won despite allowing seven sacks and being held to minus-61 yards rushing. They were just 3 of 17 on third downs.

San Diego State was 4 of 16 on third downs.

"We got to play better football, especially offensively," Aztecs Coach Brady Hoke said. "I think it was a great game, it was a great bowl game to be in, especially with a really good Middle Tennessee State team."

San Diego State led 14-13 at halftime.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

