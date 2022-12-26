Recycling in interim

I'm extremely disappointed in the city of Little Rock. It shut down the green recycling station without a viable alternative and no hint as to when or where there will be a new recycling location. Supposedly, there will be a new location. But when and where?

Many Little Rock citizens are committed to recycling the items we can and will continue to do so in the future. However, with no place to take our recycling in the interim, it is a frustration! Oh, yes, there is a sign directing dedicated recyclers to a place on 13th Street in North Little Rock. But it seems that place is only open on Tuesday from 7-9:30 a.m. and every third Saturday from 7-noon, or you can drive to Maumelle. And there were only three bins for glass and no place for plastic bags.

What's the deal? Does the city really care if we recycle? Why would you shut down one place without having a viable alternative available? How long will it be before the new facility is open for use? In the interim I suppose we will toss it all in the trash and it will go to the landfill. What a terrible way to run a city.

KAREN BRANTON

Little Rock

Something positive

I read a lot of these letters to the editor, and it seems most of them are negative about something. Well, I just want to share some good news. Folks, take care of your health.

I started with new hearing aids and now I can "hear that train a-comin', it's comin' 'round the bend." Next I started taking Prevagen and now I can remember "when I was a little bitty baby my mama would rock me in the cradle."

Went to the Good Feet Store and now I "go out walkin', after midnight." Then I got my eyes worked on, and then "I saw the light, I saw the light." And last, I started taking them little blue pills, and now there's no more "wasted days and wasted nights."

So, folks, it's all good, and as ol' Mike says, go out and treat others like you want to be treated.

JERRY CONNELLY

Gillett

A plea for governor

Thankfully there is one reasonable voice among potential Republican presidential candidates: Gov. Asa Hutchinson. As an independent voter, he gets my vote.

Please toss your hat in the ring, Guv.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Columns to be missed

I am saddened to have read Tom Dillard's recent announcement to retire his fine quill into the drawer. His columns have been a Sunday staple lo these many years; I so looked forward to reading his eloquent tableau in words on myriad subjects.

Whether it was bees, cemeteries, landmarks, rivers, mountains, wildlife, old country stores, meandering highways and byways, riverboats, historic events and structures, urban life versus rural life, famous and infamous Arkansas characters and so much more, Tom did two things: He delighted and instructed his readers. Or, if one wishes, instructed and delighted.

Tom is a prominent Arkansas personality par excellence. His preserving the state's history (whether it be the mundane or the consequential) is an unparalleled feat. In many ways Tom reminds me of the Arkansas Gazette's Charles Allbright. Arkansas history comes to life with his rich depiction of topography and geography in a landscape where the flora and fauna become characters which speak for themselves and are an extension of the lives of common/rural/urban/Arkansans. His prose rises to and appeals to the intellectual as well as the colloquial.

Writing weekly columns in 800 words is very challenging; even more challenging is the task of finding topics that would appeal to a wide range of readers. Tom knew how to engage his readers down to the very last word.

Here is wishing you the very best, Tom, as you embark on the next phase of your life. Your columns will be sorely missed.

RAOUF J. HALABY

Arkadelphia

Accept science, reality

Our senators voted against the marriage act and do not even recognize transgender children. They deny science and may justify their ignorance with mythology and allegories of the Old Testament.

Educated people knows that DNA and the XX and XY chromosomes determine sex. Genes can also change and transform the brain's chemistry and mental sex determination. Some people have variations with differing sex chromosomes, such as those born with an extra X chromosome (XXY) or those missing an X chromosome (XO). Or some with XX or XY chromosomes might have physical characteristics that do not align with their expected DNA. Many exist outside the assumptions that come with XX and XY sex chromosomes. There is Klinefelter Syndrome (XXY chromosome), Turner Syndrome (XO chromosome), Swyer Syndrome (XY gonadal dysgenesis), Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) and Ovotestes.

Even with science, people still believed myths and primitive ideas. Voters, politicians, and churches need to understand and accept science and reality, rather than continue to perpetuate ignorance, hatred and stupidity.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs