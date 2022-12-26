Man arrested after Garland County break-ins

HOT SPRINGS -- An Arkansas State Police trooper detained a suspect Wednesday after the trooper's Garland County home and others nearby were broken into, police said.

Ryan Wendell Williams, 29, who lists a Derby Shire Place address, was arrested about 2:30 p.m. on a robbery charge and three counts of residential burglary.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday morning, the Garland County Sheriff's Office began receiving calls about a Black male with dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie jumping over a fence in the 700 block of Marion Anderson Road. Deputies responded but did not locate anyone matching that description.

Later in the day, a female resident on Durham Loop reported she was sitting in her living room, feeding her child, when the front door was kicked in. She said a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie entered her residence but left when she began screaming.

While deputies were responding, state police Trooper Dylan Robbins advised them on the radio that a person matching that description was inside his residence on Cambridge.

Robbins said he had received a call from his mother-in-law stating a Black male had entered through a garage door and was standing inside the residence. The mother-in-law took her grandchildren and went into another room and called Robbins.

Robbins arrived and found Williams in the shed behind the residence, police said.

An ambulance transported Williams, who was having some medical issues, to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, police said.

While on the scene, deputies said they made contact with a male resident of Durham Loop who stated that a man matching Williams' description had kicked in his door a few minutes earlier. The intruder left after seeing the man sitting on the sofa, police said.