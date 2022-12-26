Migrants arrive at Harris home

WASHINGTON -- Three buses full of migrants arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington from Texas on Christmas Eve amid bitingly cold temperatures, a mutual aid group said, the latest in an influx of newcomers sent to the Northeast by Southern states.

About 110 to 130 men, women and children got off the buses outside the Naval Observatory on Saturday night in 18-degree weather after a two-day journey from south Texas, according to the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network. On the coldest Christmas Eve day on record in the district, some migrants were bundled up in blankets as they were greeted by volunteers who had received word Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had sent the caravan.

Volunteers scrambled to meet the asylum seekers after the buses, which were scheduled to arrive in New York on Christmas Day, were rerouted due to the winter weather. In a hastily arranged welcoming, a church on Capitol Hill agreed to temporarily shelter the group while one of the mutual aid groups, SAMU First Response, arranged 150 breakfasts, lunches and dinners by the restaurant chain Sardis.

Abbott began offering asylum-seekers free passage to immigrant-friendly Democratic cities on the East Coast in April, an effort to pressure the Biden administration into cracking down at the border. Other Republican governors, including Arizona's Doug Ducey and Florida's Ron DeSantis, have also sent buses to New York and the nation's capital.

The White House condemned the action in a Christmas Day statement, saying Abbott did not plan with federal authorities before the drop-off.

"Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities," White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said via email to The Washington Post. "This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt."

Abbott's office did not respond to requests for comment or confirm publicly that it sent the buses. In a letter sent Tuesday to President Biden, Abbott described conditions at the border, saying Texas cities were unable to house the continued influx of migrants coming in from Mexico. He noted the coming Arctic weather and said the new arrivals were at risk of "freezing to death on city streets." Temperatures in Texas dipped into the teens and 20s in some cities this weekend.

"These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government - house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day," Abbott said.

Abbott last week deployed the Texas National Guard to try to block migrants from crossing the border at places other than official entry points, which have been essentially closed to many families and individuals because of a Donald Trump-era policy that allows the United States to quickly send people back across the border without an opportunity to apply for asylum.

That policy, known as Title 42, has been successfully challenged in court and was set to expire Wednesday, but Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ordered it temporarily kept in place while the Supreme Court considers a last-ditch appeal by Abbott and other Republican governors to prevent it from ending.

The Biden administration has said it is working to put new resources and policies in place at the border to deal with the large number of migrants who want to enter the country and seek asylum, a lengthy process that usually allows them to live in the United States and work while they await hearings.

Most of the migrants on the buses that arrived Saturday came from Central America or the Caribbean, Fischer said. About half of the group was made up of families. They came from Mexico through unauthorized and treacherous points along the border, while official border crossings have remained closed under the Title 42 public health policy.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kranish and Cleve Wootson of The Washington Post.