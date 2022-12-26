• Rapper Meek Mill posted bail for 20 women incarcerated in a Philadelphia jail who otherwise couldn't afford to go home for the holidays, according to a release shared with the New York Daily News. "It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," said Mill, born Robert Williams. The Philadelphia native also gave each of the women a gift card intended for groceries or presents. As a result of his own experience being incarcerated, Williams said he empathizes with "what these women and their families are going through. "No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail," he continued, according to the release. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year." Of the 20 women Williams helped, five were released Saturday. Those still jailed will be released in coming days, according to the release. Along with Jay-Z and Michael Rubin, Williams co-founded REFORM Alliance, which "aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing," according to its site. The nonprofit has also put on holiday-centric events, dating back to before the pandemic, to better the season for families affected by the criminal justice system, the release notes.

• Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded innocent to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County sheriff's office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police told the Times they had been summoned to a home and witnessed a verbal argument they feared could turn violent. The Times reported that an attorney had not yet been assigned to represent Brown. Brown, best known for the Disney Channel series "That's So Raven," has had numerous legal and other personal troubles, including charges of domestic battery, resisting arrest and drug possession. He has been in out of medical and rehabilitation facilities.