NBA’s best a tad pushy in bashing of Milwaukee





BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 edge. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing on defense with a pick that sent Antetokounmpo to the floor before he bounced back up and shoved Brown in the back.

"I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play," Brown said. "Maybe he was a little bit frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason."





After some jawing back and forth, Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.

"There's a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I'm not backing down, I'm not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever," Brown said. "In that moment I was just letting him know that."

Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. Asked about his team's ability to limit the damage done by Antetokounmpo, Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla said, "Limiting's crazy. He had 27."

"He's a great player," he said, "and you've got to be disciplined against him."

Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled lately, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.

Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).

"Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we've had battles with them since I've gotten to Milwaukee," said Bucks forward Pat Connaughton. "So they're two teams that are very familiar with each other."

"But it's also December 25th. The NBA season is a long season, and we will be a much better basketball team by the end of this year than we are right now," he said. "And I'm sure they will be, too."

The Celtics led by 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, when Antetokounmpo fired back-to-back bricks from three-point range and in the middle got dunked on by Jayson Tatum.

Their lead was down to one point, 62-61, before Bobby Portis fouled Brown on a desperation three-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Brown missed all three free throws; he missed another in the third quarter before hitting the second and finished 2 for 6 from the line.

Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) grabbed nine rebounds but was held to four points.

Boston pulled away in the third, opening up a double-digit lead that Milwaukee only briefly chipped into.

The teams met in the second round of last year's Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Celtics won in seven games en route to the NBA Finals. It's their first meeting since then. Last Christmas in Milwaukee, the Bucks beat Boston 117-113.

WARRIORS 123,

GRIZZLIES 109

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jordan Poole scored 32 points -- highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third -- to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat Memphis in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in five games by Golden State.

Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike signature "Ja 1" shoe for the Grizzlies' first Christmas Day game.

Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points and Ty Jerome came up big off the bench in the third for 14 points as the Warriors played their 10th consecutive Christmas game.

Facing a Grizzlies team that is healthy at last and using its regular lineup, tensions were high just like that playoff round seven months ago. Poole was tossed for the first time in his career with 9:20 left and Golden State had six technical fouls.

Poole hit back-to-back three-pointers 22 seconds apart in the first as the Warriors played without injured reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry for a fifth consecutive game because of a shoulder injury. Poole had 17 points in the opening quarter on 5-of-9 shooting.

MAVERICKS 124,

LAKERS 115

DALLAS -- Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat Los Angeles.

Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki's statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history.

Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history and a league-best this season. Golden State and Orlando have each had a 50-point quarter.

LeBron James scored 38 points, one shy of his season high, and the Lakers led by 12 early in the third before the Mavericks took over.

Doncic also had nine assists.

76ERS 119, KNICKS 112

NEW YORK -- Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and Philadelphia blew by New York in the final quarter, extending its winning streak to eight games.

Georges Niang hit four three-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points. De'Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand.

The Sixers never led through three quarters, then outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead.

Julius Randle scored 35 points for New York, and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists. The Knicks have lost three in a row following an eight-game winning streak.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) passes out from under the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Referee Jacyn Goble (68) steps between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after an altercation during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches in to defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)



Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. (9) dunks the ball as Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, left, and Blake Griffin (91) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)











