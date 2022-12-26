Newest residents among guests at Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s historic Christmas party

FORT SMITH -- Weeks after celebrating its 25th anniversary, a local nonprofit hosted its first Christmas party since updating both its main building and its overall mission to help more young adults who have aged out of foster care.

Staff members, volunteers, and current and former residents of the Fort Smith Children's Shelter's GetREAL independent living program gathered Wednesday inside the organization's gymnasium to celebrate the holidays. They enjoyed a catered dinner and donated gift exchange, reflected on a historic year of change and looked ahead to the future.

"For 24 years, this was the children's shelter for kids," said Jeremiah Hays, a program coordinator and life coach for GetREAL. The independent living program launched in 2015 by the shelter benefits area homeless and young adults.

"I don't know if we could have found better employees in the state that work well with the kids and build rapport. We're really excited to see what it looks like with our new staff and our new kids, and watch the transitions actually happening. We've theorized it a bunch and talked about what we want to see happen. So, we really want to hone in our skills on what we're doing here as a program and watching them go from Level 2 to Level 1 to out into the community."

The Fort Smith Children's Shelter first opened its doors as an emergency children's shelter in 1997. Changing laws and regulations affecting the Arkansas Department of Human Services and a study motivated members of the board of directors to shift their focus to providing assistance solely to applicable at-risk young adults.

The study revealed Arkansas lacked any apartment-based living facility dedicated to offering housing and mentorship opportunities for the approximately 5% of foster youth in the state who turn 18 each quarter. The current name of the program is GetREAL.

[DON'T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE: nwaonline.com/1226shelter/]

Wednesday's Christmas party included numerous alumni and active residents of GetREAL's Level 1 Supervised Independent Living program. Level 1 is for young adults recommended by the state who possess the necessary skills and knowledge to live independently in one of the organization's 26 available apartments. Participants pay rent by working outside jobs.

The celebration was also attended by a handful of individuals deemed unprepared to live fully independently who make up the first "freshmen" class of the shelter's Level 2program. In the Level 2 program, life coaches and a residential adviser offer support and guidance to help participants learn basic life skills so they can transition to living on their own in the Level 1 apartments.

Eight Level 2 individuals, four male and four female, began moving into the facility's new dormitory-style "gap" house in August. The former emergency shelter was converted into the house thanks mostly to donations from the Fort Smith Children's Shelter's lone annual fundraiser called Havana Nights. Money raised from the event also went toward purchasing the many Christmas gifts the guests opened.

"The community has really stepped up and helped us create this great environment," Hays said. "We were kind of nervous about the new look and who we're serving now. So we were kind of scared what was going to happen with Havana Nights. But the community showed up big time for us. I thought it was one of the best parties I've been to ever. So we want to thank Fort Smith and the community and Sebastian County and everyone who supported us in that."

The holiday party last week marked the first time many of the participants had ever properly celebrated Christmas.

"We never celebrated Christmas growing up. We didn't have the money for it. So Christmas does not exist. And so this year was the first year I put up an actual tree," said Sali Hoyle.

Hoyle, a formerly homeless woman, first heard about GetREAL from a friend and became a Level 1 resident in February.

"This program really exceeded my expectations. I love the people here, and I like waking up every day and talking to my life coach.

"A lot of people that I've met refuse to apply to GetREAL because they're overwhelmed by the independence that we have, and a lot of them feel like because they're drowning they can't do anything. But the weird thing is that, when you're underwater, you can still swim. And so you should try and swim and fight for as long as you can."

Zachariah Collier (center), a Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, joins others at a taco bar, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Ecko Osborn (center), a Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, opens gifts, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Trina Gardee, a Level II resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, opens gifts, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Devin Hansen (left) and Zachariah Collier, residents of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, open gifts, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Joey Pollard, a Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, opens gifts, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Phylis Savoy (center), a Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, retrieves gifts along with Megan Grant (right) and Sara Aveni, life coaches with the program, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Ecko Osborn (right) and Christian Landers, Level I residents of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, receive gifts, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Guests gather for photos, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the gymnasium of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Chris Nguyen (from right), a Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, Ivy Hutchings, his girlfriend, and Sara Aveni, a life coach for the program, celebrate, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Sali Hoyle (from left), a current Level I resident of the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter’s GetREAL program, Carlos Arbison, an alumni of the program, and Patricia Nelson, a residential assistant for the program, celebrate, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at a Christmas party inside the shelter’s gymnasium in Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





