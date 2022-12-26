FOOTBALL

Clemson QB to Oregon State

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson's starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. "Next stop ... Corvallis," he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform. No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) used a two-quarterback system in its 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Starter Ben Gulbranson was told beforehand that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn't let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP. Uiagalelei, meanwhile, was benched after two series in Clemson's 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the ACC championship on Dec. 3, and Coach Dabo Swinney announced that freshman Cade Klubnik would start for the 10th-ranked Tigers in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Friday. The Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was pulled in the second half. Klubnik came off the bench to spark a 27-21 victory over then-ranked Syracuse. The 6-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif.. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Former UFC fighter dead at 45

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45. Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. No further details were released. Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion. He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter," the UFC's long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition's finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin. Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.

SOCCER

Former MLS executive dies

Kevin Payne, who was an executive with two Major League Soccer teams and was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021, died Sunday. He was 69. U.S. Soccer, MLS and D.C. United, which won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during Payne's tenure, put out statements confirming his death. The Washington Post reported that Payne died in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. Payne was president and general manager of D.C. United from 1994-2001 and then president and CEO of the team from 2004-2012. He also was president of Toronto FC from 2012-13, a member of the MLS Board of Governors for 18 years and the executive director and CEO of US Club Soccer from 2015-2021. MLS Commissioner Don Garber called Payne "instrumental in the formation of the League" and that he had "helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty."