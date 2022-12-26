Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 26, 1922

• The best Christmas ever. This was the popular expression of yesterday's celebration at all state and county penal and charitable institutions. Leaders of civic and social organizations said last night that by the co-operation and generous donations of local churches, societies and individuals practically every poor child in Little Rock and the vicinity received presents. ... The 34 children at the Arkansas Children's Home were guests yesterday at noon of D. Meisner, local justice of the peace. A chicken dinner with all the trimmings was served to the kiddies, followed by a Christmas tree. The children rendered a program of Christmas verses and songs.

50 years ago

Dec. 26, 1972

• A complaint filed this month with the state Public Service Commission seeks in effect to place municipally owned water and sewer services under regulation of the state Public Service Commission. Implications of PSC jurisdiction in such situations would be many, but it is clear enough that neither sound governmental principle nor common logic would be elements in such a policy. The complaint was filed as a class action by a group of customers of the Little Rock Waterworks and Little Rock Sewer Department who live outside the Little Rock city limits. They contend that the water and sewer systems unfairly and illegally charge higher rates to them than to customers who are residents of Little Rock... A similar complaint to the PSC and the courts in 1955 failed, with the outcome reasserting the principle that higher rates could be charged to nonresident customers of a city's utility.

25 years ago

Dec. 26, 1997

• The staple gun and the photostat may soon be Exhibit A. It's a crime in Little Rock to tack fliers on utility poles for a Saturday morning garage sale or in hopes of finding the family's lost pet. It's also against the law to post such notices in a public right of way. "The following type signs are prohibited in all districts unless otherwise noted: Snipe signs or signs attached to trees, telephone poles, fences, public benches, or placed on public property or public right-of-way," says section 36-543 of the Little Rock City Code. Illegal paperhangers have escaped punishment in the past, but that could change. John C. Barr, Public Works Department special programs manager, said while no immediate plans exist to take action against violators, "little friendly notes" could soon be going out. Those posting the fliers could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined up to $500 and up to $250 for each day after that the violation continues.

10 years ago

Dec. 26, 2012

• As mayor of North Little Rock for 24 years, Patrick Hays knew, he said recently, that his hometown would prosper more and raise its own quality of life by working with its neighbors rather than trying to go its own way. Existing friendships with Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines and former Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey paved the way in the mid-1990s and early 2000s to accomplish regional projects meant to benefit all of central Arkansas, he said... Among regional projects were the joint decision to build Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, the 2001 merger of the two cities' water utilities into Central Arkansas Water and the development and growth of the River Trail that loops along the Arkansas River and connects the two cities. Hays' vital role in that spirit of cooperation, and the achieving of those and other goals together, will probably become the biggest part of Hays' legacy, others said recently when asked to look back at Hays' six terms as North Little Rock's mayor. He leaves office Monday.