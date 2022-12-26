Pains turn into gains

FAYETTEVILLE -- For Coach Eric Musselman and his University of Arkansas basketball team, 2022 started like 2021 ended.

Not good.

After the Razorbacks closed 2021 with an 81-68 loss at Mississippi State on Dec. 29 in the SEC opener, they lost to Vanderbilt 75-74 in Walton Arena on Jan. 4 to start the new year, then lost at Texas A&M 86-81 on Jan. 8.

Arkansas found itself 10-5 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Adding to the pain for Musselman was a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder that he suffered during a practice when he jumped into a defensive drill and accidentally was knocked to the court by 6-6, 220-pound forward Trey Wade.

But Musselman and the Razorbacks didn't stay down.

Instead, Arkansas turned around its season in dramatic fashion and made a second consecutive run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight despite heavy roster turnover.

Starting with Arkansas' 87-43 mauling of Missouri in Walton Arena on Jan. 12, the Razorbacks are 29-5 in their last 34 games in the calendar year 2022, including an 18-4 finish to last season that included two victories over No. 1-ranked teams in Auburn and Gonzaga and an 11-1 start this season with another major roster change.

"The year 2022 has been as good of a time frame as I can remember in my coaching career," Musselman said. "It truly has been two completely different teams that have taken on their own identities.

"I think the biggest thing is the buy-in and the coachability that we've had out of both groups."

For Musselman's ability to rally the Razorbacks last season and recruit a talented roster and lead the team to a strong start this season, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff voted him the Arkansas Sportsman of the Year for 2022.

"It's a great honor," Musselman said. "To me, it's an accomplishment for all the players and for the entire coaching staff and their families. Everybody that's dedicated time and effort to have a successful program and a successful team."

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said Musselman is a fitting Sportsman of the Year.

"It's well-deserved for Eric when you think about last season and the run we had at the end, and then how we had to reinvent our roster and our culture again this season," Yurachek said. "And we're off to a great start."

After Musselman injured his shoulder, he had planned to wait until after the season to undergo surgery. But when the intense pain persisted and prevented him from sleeping, he underwent surgery the day after the Missouri rout.

Keith Smart, the Razorbacks' top assistant, served as interim coach when Arkansas beat LSU 65-58 in his hometown of Baton Rouge, but that was the only game Musselman missed.

Returning for the Razorbacks' 75-59 victory over South Carolina, Musselman coached in a shoulder sling for most of the remainder of the season.

After games Musselman came into the interview room or appeared on Zoom news conferences wearing an ice pack on his shoulder and looking like he had just pitched nine innings.

"We've been winning a lot of games with that sling," Musselman said after Arkansas beat Kentucky 75-73 to improve to 11-1 since his return to the bench. "But I hate wearing it."

Musselman added that he has two bosses -- his wife Danyelle and Yurachek.

"I've been told by them to leave it on," Musselman said of the sling. "I'm thankful that we've won like we have because it has not been fun coaching with it.

"But it's been one of the funnest times I've ever had coaching a team because of the difficulty of the schedule and the way we've been winning."

Yurachek said he's been around sports long enough to have several superstitions, though previously none of them involved a sling.

"We've won all but one game since Eric's been wearing that sling, and [the] one we lost was by one point at Alabama [68-67] where we had a chance to win at the end," Yurachek said at the time. "Why mess with the mojo we've got going right now? It's working.

"Plus, the other thing, I think it's kept Eric calmer on the sideline. I love his energy, but I think it's kept him a little bit more calm."

Yurachek was looking for Musselman to energize the program when he made the decision to hire him after firing Mike Anderson, who led Arkansas to a 169-102 record in eight seasons, but only three NCAA Tournament appearances.

"Mike Anderson did a great job and stabilized our program," Yurachek said. "But I thought we needed an infusion of energy and passion into our program, and Eric was the right coach at the right time for that.

"I mean, he is full of energy both on the court and off the court. Through social media, he'd made it cool, not only for young men in the state of Arkansas to play basketball at the University of Arkansas, but we have what I call a national brand again with our men's basketball program.

"Eric can go out and recruit players nationally from coast to coast that have an interest in coming to the University of Arkansas."

This year for the first time, Arkansas signed three McDonald's High School All-Americans in Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. The class of 11 newcomers also included transfers Ricky Council (Wichita State) and Trevon Brazile (Missouri).

Smith, Black, Walsh, Council and Brazile have been projected as 2023 NBA Draft picks, though Brazile suffered a season-ending knee injury against North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6.

Previously, Arkansas signees under Musselman who have been drafted are Moses Moody (14th by Golden State in 2021) and Jaylin Williams (34th by Oklahoma City in 2022).

"The first thing that stands out about Eric is how he has elevated the recruiting here and the high quality of players at a variety of positions he's been able to recruit, either straight out of high school or as transfers," said Jim Counce, a heart surgeon and former Arkansas player and assistant coach for Eddie Sutton. "I don't think we can say we've ever had the quality of the recruiting class we had this past year in any previous time coming in.

"I think that's entirely due to Eric's efforts. It's the success on the court, it's the time and effort that he and his staff put into recruiting. They're not at all discouraged about going after anybody anywhere."

The Razorbacks went on their run last season after Musselman went with a bigger lineup of Wade, 6-10 Williams and Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude -- both 6-6 -- to go with 6-2 JD Notae.

Musselman said he drew inspiration from his father, the late Bill Musselman, who coached in the NBA, ABA and in college.

"When we were struggling, I said, 'What would my dad do?' " Musselman said. "Because he was my idol, and I know what he would have done. He would have just played the five biggest, strongest, most physical guys that you could put out there and not care about the position."

Wade in particular had played sparingly earlier in the season, but he had the intensity on defense and unselfishness on offense Musselman wanted.

Arkansas became the first team to beat both a No. 1 team in the regular season (Auburn 80-76 in overtime) and a No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament (Gonzaga 74-68) in the same season, according to ESPN stats.

"Of course, we all wanted to get further, but the fight this team has showed all year has been incredible," Williams said after Arkansas lost to Duke 78-69 in the West Regional final. "For the way that we started off conference, nobody would have expected us to get this far."

The Razorbacks advanced as far as the Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons for the first time since winning the 1994 national championship and playing in the 1995 title game when they lost to UCLA.

"I thought it was just really cool how last year's group was able to step up in moments when the lights were really bright," Musselman said. "It's hard to perform sometimes under such pressure situations like the Gonzaga game, like the Auburn game.

"It was a group that really enjoyed being in pressure situations and found a way to become victorious in some big, big moments."

After losing every starter from last season's team, this season's Razorbacks are currently ranked No. 10 despite losing Brazile and Smith missing seven games because of a right knee injury.

"Certainly with this year's team, even though it's been a short season so far, it's impressive how we've been able to overcome injuries," Musselman said. "With so many new players, the group has progressed in a fairly quick manner."

Musselman has an 84-29 record in his fourth season at Arkansas after going 110-34 in four full seasons at Nevada.

"I hope Eric's our coach for a long, long, long time," Counce said.

Season tickets for Arkansas' home games are sold out for a second consecutive year. Winning helps, of course, but Musselman's aggressive marketing, especially his presence on social media, has been a factor.

"Growing up in the house I did, my dad always felt like a coach's job not only was to win basketball games and develop players, but just as important was marketing and having the ability to sell out arenas," Musselman said. "There probably aren't a lot of basketball staffs like ours that sit around and talk about ways to engage with the student body, or ways to promote an upcoming game.

"I think a lot of coaches just want to coach the team, but I do think it's important to create an exciting environment that recruits and current players want to be a part of.

"In Arkansas, it's been proven for so many years, if you win and connect with the community that the support will be unbelievable."

Counce, a regular at Arkansas games who also has attended some practices since Musselman's arrival, said he's impressed by the confidence Musselman instills in the Razorbacks.

"I think they believe that they're going to win every ballgame that they play," Counce said. "That level of confidence extends from the head coach.

"Regardless of where they play, or under what circumstances, I think that they believe they're going to win. That's helped them have some really remarkable wins on the road and remarkable NCAA Tournament wins."

Musselman hopes to close out 2022 with another victory when the Razorbacks open SEC play at LSU on Wednesday night.