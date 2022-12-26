Pine Bluff hosts Christmas potluck

Pine Bluff volunteers were as busy as Santa's elves Sunday at the 14th annual Pine Bluff Community Christmas Potluck.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Pine Bluff High School Cafeteria for a traditional holiday lunch of ham, turkey, dressing, greens, yams and a buffet of desserts.

"One of the things is that this is for the homeless and those who have homes who may not have a decent meal or don't want to worry about fixing a meal," said Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff community outreach coordinator. "It's for everyone."

Volunteers dropped off food, drinks and toys beginning early Christmas morning. Liddell said no one would leave the cafeteria hungry and no child would be without a toy. Any leftover food and toys, Liddell said, would be delivered to Committee Against Spouse Abuse (CASA).

With Christmas falling on a Sunday, Liddell was worried that the lunch might be lacking with food, toys and volunteers. But it wasn't. Some churches moved up the time of services so their members could help.

"The food kept coming, too," Liddell said. "We've got more than enough."

Ryan Watley, the CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, started the potluck 14 years ago. His relatives, Landy and Robyn Watley, have volunteered from the start, and now it's a Christmas tradition.

"It's the spirit of giving back," Landy Watley said. "The larger purpose of Christmas is to be grateful for every day you have."

Robyn Watley said the event spreads Christmas joy.

"We are so blessed to have people come out and volunteer like this," Robyn Watley said.

Yaminah Roberts, a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Delta Omega Omega chapter and the incoming president-elect, said that she has donated food in the past, but now as an empty nester she can volunteer to serve.

"I have always said it's a blessing to give back and it's a blessing to be a blessing to someone else," Roberts said. "I always taught my kids that you get stuff year-round. Christmas is the time you give back."

Thirteen-year-old Kalani Joyner wasn't just giving chocolate cake squares to people. She said she was giving much more -- joy.

"Did you bake this cake?" a man asked her, laughing.

Joyner shook her head "no." He laughed.

"I like bringing joy to people at Christmas time and to help those who are in need," Joyner said.

Margaret Boyd-Owens, a Pine Bluff educator and entrepreneur, said that it's the little things a lot of people don't even think about, like bags to carry home meals, that can make all the difference.

"People don't have cars and they need to carry their meals," said Boyd-Owens, who brought more bags and supplies to the cafeteria early in the afternoon. "It's the simple simples that are someone else's necessities."

One man who asked not to be identified said he looked forward to the meal every year. Living on a fixed income prevents him from having a big Christmas feast.

"I don't really have family, and I'm not going to fix something like this on what I get money wise," he said. "And if I did, it wouldn't be this good."

As Liddell ran from the cafeteria to the kitchen to make sure the event ran smoothly, she took a timeout and said, "All is going so well. We are blessed here in Pine Bluff."