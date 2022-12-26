Second man held in Spa City killing

A second suspect has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Hot Springs man whose body was found March 7 in a wooded area off the 1400 block of Carpenter Dam Road.

Sean Christopher Singleton, 42, of Hot Springs was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Ryan K. Kennedy, 43, of Hot Springs. Singleton remained in custody Sunday on $500,000 bond.

An alleged accomplice, Damonte Syless Ray Walters, 18, of Henderson, Texas, was also charged with first-degree murder in Kennedy's death on March 16. Walters was already in custody at the time.

Walters is also being held on $500,000 bond. He had pleaded guilty March 1 in Garland County District Court to misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations and was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 51 days suspended.