Retired chief public defender keeps defending clients, mentoring players





For the past 45 years, the best place to find Bill Simpson has been either the courtroom or the baseball field.

In court, he was the chief public defender for the 6th Judicial District of Perry and Pulaski counties, serving that office for 48 years and leading it for 42. On the field, Simpson, 73, has coached Little Rock Junior Deputy baseball for more than 50 seasons.

He's recently retired, and nothing has changed. He's still in court, this time in private practice, and still on the ball field.

In retirement, Simpson has still not missed much court time, since he immediately took a part-time job with the James Law Firm of Little Rock. Founder Bill James said he snapped Simpson up when he found out Simpson did not want to quit working. Lawyers with Simpson's abilities, experience and dedication don't come around every day, James said.

"We have a large caseload in Pulaski County, quite a bit of backlog because of covid," James said. "Bill's a good attorney and has certainly established himself ... in Pulaski County. He knows the courts, the prosecutors, the judges, ... and they know him. He was looking for something to do, and I had something for him to do."

Gregg Parrish, executive director of the Arkansas Public Defender Commission, said Simpson's longevity as a public defender demonstrates remarkable dedication. He noted that Simpson's career began a little more than 10 years after the historic 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Gideon v. Wainwright, that states the Sixth Amendment of the U.S.Constitution requires the states to provide lawyers for criminal defendants who can't afford legal representation.

Serving so long, Simpson has shown significant dedication to the oath lawyers take when they are sworn in, Parrish said. It's a promise to support the constitutions of Arkansas and the United States that often forces criminal defense attorneys to take unpopular positions in order to best represent their clients, he said.

"In fulfilling that oath, I know Bill recognized that attorneys are required to take positions on issues which are not popular with everyday citizens. But he also knew protecting a client's constitutional rights, especially those of the poor, helped preserve a judicial system where everyone should be treated equally," Parrish said. "I believe it requires a passion for the law, which Bill obviously had and still has today."

Simpson started out as a public-defender law clerk, the office's first, before finishing law school and passing the bar to join the office in 1976 as a lawyer. He was appointed to the chief defender position in 1980 after his predecessor, John Achor, resigned after questions arose about whether he had disobeyed a judge's order and campaigned on the job for Richard Adkisson's successful bid for chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Achor, who died in 2004, denied wrongdoing, stating that he had only worked for Adkisson in his free time.

The accusations against Achor got a lot of attention from Little Rock's two competing newspapers that would go on to merge to become the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Simpson had been Achor's chief deputy, saying in an interview he got the job by appointment of the circuit judges in part because he promised to stay away from politics.

"I came in with a vow to keep the office out of the paper and in the courtroom," he said.

WHAT HE WANTED TO DO

Simpson said he stuck with the public defender's office because the job let him do the two things he wanted to do.

"I wanted to be a trial lawyer. I wanted to be in the courtroom, although back then I didn't know I was going to be every day, and I wanted to coach ... get some exercise," he said.

The job appeals to his competitive nature, but what keeps it interesting are the new challenges that it brings every day, Simpson said.

"I just like the adversary system. I like the daily fight that goes on at the courthouse. I like the competition," he said. "It's something new every day. Every person [client] is different. Every case is different."

For instance, Simpson's first day ever in court required him to appear -- with no warning -- on behalf of the then-notorious "Quapaw rapist," Otha Lee Conley. The 27-year-old defendant was making his first court appearance the morning after his arrest in August 1978. Simpson didn't know who he was or even immediately why he was arrested. Simpson's job was to enter Conley's pro forma innocent plea and inform the court that Conley was being represented by the public defender's office.

Conley, represented by another lawyer, would go on to be convicted of four counts of rape, three counts of burglary, kidnapping and aggravated robbery, all committed during that 1978 summer in Little Rock's Quapaw Quarter neighborhood. Sentenced to life plus 173 years, he died in May 1982 at age 32.

Taking over as chief defender brought more challenges, Simpson said. Aside from holding down a full caseload, which was reaching to 400 cases when he retired, the chief has to also manage his staff.

"That is the hardest part of the job, managing the office and the personnel," he said. "You're supervising about 41 attorneys and everyone's got a different personality."

Simpson said he prided himself on running an office that fosters camaraderie among the lawyers and also gives them the freedom to generally handle their cases as they see fit.

Public defenders, empowered by the Constitution, are crucial to the criminal justice system, he said. They are checks and balances to the power of the government against the rights of the individual, he said.

"People ask me, what does our office do? We help people," he said. "That doesn't always mean a not-guilty verdict. It's getting someone on probation. It's getting someone a second chance [on a probation revocation]."

The job also requires people who are genuinely interested in other people, given that the defenders have to deal with the full range of the population, he said.

"I tell them, you have to be a people person because you're going to have the full range of people," he said. "You'll be talking to a Ph.D. one minute. Then next, you're talking to someone with maybe a fourth-grade education. You've got to talk to them on their level where they understand what you're doing."

Simpson has also played a significant role behind the scenes. Appointed by then-Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Simpson was one of the first members of the Arkansas Sentencing Commission when it was started in 1993 that developed a voluntary sentencing grid for judges to promote equality in sentencing.

After four decades as the face of Pulaski County's defender's office plus "two tough" years of covid, Simpson said his career has been a fight for fairness and individual rights in the courtroom as well as a battle for adequate staffing and compensation for his office. He said it was time for him to step aside, but he wasn't ready just yet to get out of the fight for justice; hence, the part-time job.

DIAMOND DUTIES

As a volunteer coach, Simpson has been a fixture of the Junior Deputy Baseball program since 1974. He said he's drawn to the competition and the opportunity to foster up-and-coming talent.

Don Curdie, an attorney and retired administrative law judge, and Simpson have coached Junior Deputy baseball together since 1982. He said they share a passion for the sport and for developing the talents of the youngsters who play for them. Simpson is a "disciplinarian," who emphasizes the fundamentals, he said.

"We like to teach people and see our instruction turn them into better ball players," he said. "Bill is really dedicated. He likes to see the boys' success working on their abilities."

But most important, Curdie said, is making sure the boys enjoy their time on the field.

"We work them. We work them hard," he said. "But the main thing for Bill is they have a good time. If it's not fun, it's not baseball."

Particularly rewarding, Curdie said, is seeing their former players all grown up and hearing how the lessons taught on the field about discipline and sportsmanship have affected their lives. Simpson is so dedicated to his players that he regularly pays for their uniforms when funding falls short, Curdie said.

Simpson's lives on the baseball field and in the courtroom seldom clash, but in 1983, then-Sheriff Tommy Robinson made headlines when he had Simpson booted out of the program.

The sheriff claimed that Simpson and the elected prosecutor at the time, Dub Bentley, had conspired to get a man Robinson had arrested to recant a plot involving hiring a hitman to kill Robinson. The sheriff's case fell apart almost immediately once it was discovered one of the alleged plotters, a defense attorney named Bill McArthur, was seen at the Pulaski County Courthouse by judges, prosecutors, and news reporters at the same time he was supposed to be plotting against Robinson.

Simpson has worked with five elected prosecutors during his tenure, and he said it's because those men did good work that the public defender's office has been able to do good work, too.

"One of the things that has made our office successful is we had a good prosecutor's office," said Simpson. "They ran a good office. They had competent people and qualified people."

"If our office doesn't work with them and they with us, things don't really work," he said. "We've been very fortunate to have a good prosecutor's office. It's an adversary system and it always has been that way. It needs to be that way, but you've got to work together to dispose of these cases."

ADVERSARIAL RESPECT

Prosecutor Larry Jegley, who retires at the end of the year after 26 years in elected office, said he made it a priority to have a good working relationship with Simpson and his office. That means encouraging respect for the defense's role, he said. The system works best when both sides do their jobs, Jegley said.

"I feel like due to our longevity with the offices, we've built up a rapport and trust," he said. "Just because you're on opposite sides doesn't mean you have to be combative or disagreeable. In the end, their job is parallel to our job and that is seeking justice. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are not natural enemies, although we may get aggravated with each other from time to time."

Chris Piazza, the retired circuit judge and former elected prosecutor, both tried cases against Simpson and presided over trials where Simpson was the defense attorney.

"Bill has always done a good job. I always enjoyed working with him," Piazza said. "From my perspective, the criminal justice system absolutely has to have public defenders to represent indigent clients in order to function."

Simpson has two strengths as a lawyer, Piazza said. One is his ability to analyze a criminal case to recommend to his client whether to go to trial or consider a plea. The other gift is his ability to communicate with clients, which regularly has involved bridging cultural or educational differences in communication, Piazza said.

"What Bill did -- and he taught his people to do -- is to make sure that his clients understand the gravity [of their cases] and to understand [the public defender's] job and how well he can help them," he said.

Following in his footsteps as chief defender is Mac Carder, whom Simpson hired in 1993. Carder said Simpson has been a role model for him both as an attorney and as a supervisor over the years.

LONGTIME MENTOR

Simpson fans say his greatest legacy, second only to a lifetime of fighting for individual rights, will be the attorneys who trained under him, many who have gone on to distinguished careers in all facets of the law. In 2019, Simpson was named mentor of the year for the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

He graduated from the school in 1975, before it was Bowen, and has served as an adjunct professor teaching various courses in criminal law. During his tenure as chief public defender, he regularly employed Bowen students as law clerks and participated in the school's mentoring and externship programs.

"I am the most recent in a long line of Bowen students who have benefited from Bill's participation in our legal education," Fiona Duffy, a May graduate, told school officials back then. "He is a great reminder to our legal community at Bowen, in Little Rock, and the state of Arkansas of the thanks we owe to those of us who will selflessly dedicate their professional life to public service and do so without expecting any thanks."

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney did some of his earliest work as a public defender working for Simpson. Kearney went on to serve as a federal public defender before he was chosen for the magistrate's post in 2010.

"He will be a tough act to follow," Kearney said. " There are lots of capable lawyers out there, but few possess the quantity and quality of attributes to lead that office, in combination, to match those of Bill Simpson."

Kearney describes Simpson as a "very bright and capable" leader and "consummate" lawyer who shared in the office's workload.

"He not only managed the office and its personnel very well but he was a full-fledged participant in taking on a caseload like all the lawyers he supervised. I remember the caseload being very heavy and the resources to manage those cases being very light," said Kearney, who passed the bar in 1982. "I credit Bill for being an excellent mentor for the lawyers he hires and for being a steadfast and dedicated public servant. My approach to lawyering and my public service was influenced by his example."

Another protege who has gone on to a long career in public service, most notably as a senior assistant attorney general, Joe Cordi recalls working shoulder-to-shoulder with Simpson, who hired him shortly after he got out of law school. He said he was "lucky to work for Bill and I'm proud that I did."

He said one of the first things Simpson taught him practically on his first day was something Cordi didn't learn in law school: where to stand in court.

"I knew the law," Cordi said. "I just didn't know where I was supposed to be in court."

Simpson is a top-notch lawyer with unquestionable judgment, Cordi said.

"During his decades of service, Bill gave his clients outstanding representation and taught the countless new lawyers who worked for him not only the nuts and bolts of practicing law, but also the importance of the Constitution and its very real impact on the lives of individuals," he said.



