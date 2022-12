1. A type of railroad car

2. A breed of dog

3. Dec. 26

4. A booth where tickets are sold

5. A playground box in which children play

6. A crashworthy device in aircraft for recording flight data

7. A person may stand on this to make a speech in public

8. An anti-foreign uprising in China between 1899 and 1901

9. A small, enclosed gun emplacement

ANSWERS

1. Boxcar

2. Boxer

3. Boxing Day

4. Box office

5. Sandbox

6. Black box

7. Soapbox

8. Boxer Rebellion

9. Pillbox