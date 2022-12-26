Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 12

Econo Lodge

1000 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sink is a two-compartment sink. Replace with three-compartment sink prior to food service. The permit expired 10/30/2022.

El Senor De Los Tacos Express

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar

3722 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two plastic gallon containers of drink mix are stored in container for drink ice located in bar area. There is a single-use foam cup stored in bulk sugar container. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. There is approximately a six inch gap in between two mechanical ventilation hood filters.

Sleep Inn

728 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There was no handwash sign in the men's restroom.

St. John's Lutheran Child Care

2730 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Table-top circular fan shroud lacks cleaning. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is eating in food preparation area, plate with food is on prep table. In ice bath asada/beef at 57 degrees, pastor/pork at 44 degrees, pork at 46 degrees. Ice touches only bottom of containers with TCS food. Rice pudding flan, tres leches, gelatinas are not dated. Cooked rice is cooling at room temperature and covered with a metal mesh that is torn and dirty. Wiping cloths are left on food prep surfaces.

Noncritical violations: TCS food, meat are thawing at room temperature. Trap flies is located above sinks used to clean utensils and sink used to clean food. Wiping cloths in use are very dirty (food debris/grease). Original single-use bucket of cream is reused to store potatoes. Surfaces of interior of refrigerator are very dirty, shelves in walk-in cooler are dirty. Food contact surfaces are dirty.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An electronic insect control device located in the service sink area is unapproved. One food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Dec. 13

Westside Burger

3896 Elm Springs Road, Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: The manager was observed eating a fry while cooking. Hands were not washed after eating.

Noncritical violations: The food safety training for managers has not been taken.

B & R Meat Processing

633 N. Devils Den Road, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lids are open.

Dollar General Store

740 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Storage shelving in three upright refrigerators for milk and juice lack cleaning.

Mermaid's

2217 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dishwasher temperature reaching up to 155 degrees in plate simulator dishwashing tester.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks max temperature registering device for the hot water sanitizing dishwasher. Buildup of ice in walk-in freezer is preventing door from closing.

Mexico Viejo

2131 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Beans were at 92 degrees and had been cooling for over four hours.

Noncritical violations: Mushrooms were uncovered in walk-in cooler. Bowls without handles being used to dispense food items. Three-compartment sink in the bar area utilized a lactic acid sanitizer solution that requires specific test strips. Test strips were not available.

Mike's One Stop

984 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. The business owner is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and also is wearing a wristwatch while preparing food.

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility was thawing beef, pork and shrimp at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food manager. Several spray bottles lack common name. Water leaking from hood vent into buckets due to a leak.

Dec. 14

Chili's

772 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food items in middle cold-hold unit with ice bath were ranging from 47-43 degrees. Single-use items were not inverted out of original packaging.

Ella's Restaurant

465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility does not have temperature logs as indicated in HACCP plan.

Noncritical violations: Several food items in walk-in cooler lack date-marking. Facility has footnote, but no asterisking.

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several food employees have recently completed the certified food manager accredited program, but the test results are pending, and I am unable to verify a passing score. Two food employees are wearing bracelets.

The Flying Burrito Company

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head and face. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. Two small sections of painted ceiling covering are damaged in back preparation area.

Tim's Pizza

1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees have recently completed the certified food handler accredited program, but the food protection manager certification is required. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. A service sink is not installed.

Dec. 15

Boulders & Brews

612 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Elks Lodge #1987

4444 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify Food Protection Manager certification.

Marley's Pizzeria

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A storage container of tomato sauce in the food preparation internal temperature is 56 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The edges of the flip-top refrigerator lid have duct tape applied.

Spoon Korean Restaurant

603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not currently onsite. Two small storage pans of chopped cooked potatoes and carrots stored in the food preparation area internal temperatures are 66 degrees and 91 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Three packages of frozen meat are thawing at room temperature. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Two food employees are wearing wristwatches. Several utensils for food preparation or dispensing are stored in containers of unheated water between uses. Single-use unwrapped toothpicks stored in container for customer self-service lack a dispenser.

Dec. 16

Emelia's Kitchen

309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks a food manager certification.

Graduate Hotel

70 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chlorine dishwasher measured 0 ppm when tested.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 12 -- Family Dollar, 905 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville; Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop - Mobile, 2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Red Robin America's Gourmet Burgers, 695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Dec. 13 -- American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville; Jake's Pizza, 74 Main St., West Fork; Walmart Market - Food Store, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale; West Fork High School - Concession, 287 School Ave., West Fork; Winslow Community Meals, 1057 Ella Road, Winslow

Dec. 14 -- Casey's General Store, 2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins; Daylight Donuts, 2030 Arkansas 74 East, Elkins; Lake Fayetteville Ball Park, 1208 Lake Fayetteville Road, Fayetteville; Sugar Hill Shaved Ice, 13228 Nicewarner Road, Lincoln

Dec. 16 -- Atlas The Restaurant, 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville