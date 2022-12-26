Watley leads Go Forward’s investment in PB

CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff Ryan Watley has raised $12 million since a tax was passed to fund the group's projects, but navigating some of the terrain he has faced has been challenging.

"I did not know what I was getting myself into--basically politics," said Watley about taking on the role of CEO of GFPB. "It has been very challenging at times trying to understand."

Watley was the guest speaker last week at the Pine Bluff Rotary Club meeting and was introduced as a native of Pine Bluff, a former chemistry professor and assistant director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff before assuming his current role with Go Forward.

Watley is also an active member of the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce. In May of 2017, he led the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax campaign, which successfully passed later that year.

From the recent groundbreakings of three GFPB initiatives to the successful launch of a home ownership program, Watley talked about what has been done already and what's to come in 2023.

"The mission of our job is to increase the sales tax revenue for the city," he said. "We all want the basic things of public safety, better roads, better drainage, but if we pass a tax just to pay for those then we'll still be left with few revenue sources."

Watley said GFPB took the approach of investing in things that will produce sales tax revenue. He also said the era of covid-19 has shifted their focus on building the people who in return will build up the community.

"We would not have been so focused on that had it not been for covid," said Watley. "We would still be trying to actively recruit Bath & Body Works. We were trying to get them back and they said they weren't coming. They were selling it online."

Though recruitment of some big name chains and developments are in the works for 2023, Watley said local entrepreneurship has become the focus.

"Building people is not real tangible, but the fruits of their labor will show up one day in a much more sustainable way for this community," said Watley.

One way of doing that is through the ALICE program in which home ownership and 100% financing is made available to those with a credit score as low as 585 through Simmons Bank. To date, Watley said 35 people have become homeowners through the program.

"That's pretty significant when you talk about the lives being changed and the stability," he said.

Watley said that when the program first launched, he thought it was going to quickly be a success.

"I thought we would do 100 by the end of the year because we had so much interest, but quite frankly we still have the big issue of people getting qualified at 585," he said. "They're not meeting that threshold. I never would have imagined that being the case."

Only four loans with credit score of 585 were approved with the majority having been at 620. According to Watley, Go Forward Pine Bluff has partnered with SouthernBancorp to help citizens improve their credit score at no charge.

Another example of building people is the Sixth Avenue and Main Street retail and food incubator that will invest in home grown talent.

"The incubator will hold the entrepreneur's hand," said Watley. "We will help them get unconventional capital. They don't just give them all the loan at one time."

The goal is to help them grow out of that location primarily so they can get conventional capital, according to Watley, who used Underwater Seafood as an example, though they did it without the help of an incubator.

"They went in there, showed their credit worthiness, showed their property margin, paid their taxes and the bank financed them to go downtown," he said. "If you look at the renovation, you know it was a six-figure loan to do that."

In a nutshell, Watley said the plans for downtown will have restaurants, vendors, a rooftop bar and retail operations run like a department store.

"We want it to feel, look and smell like Dillard's," he said. "It's going to be very impressive for an opportunity for people with dreams, aspirations and work ethic to get a qualified space that attracts people to shop and to dine."

Other successes of GFPB initiatives include blight removal, a Go Kart track, Southeast Middle School housing development area, King Cotton and multifamily downtown housing.

Watley also noted the city had not had a homicide in 93 days.

"We have a lot of work to do. The challenge of needing to build people and community and sustainable projects is a lot, but we're up to the task," said Watley. "We have a lot to do to continue to change the narrative in our state about Pine Bluff. With Go Forward Pine Bluff a lot of positive things are happening."