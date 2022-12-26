Winter storm traps people in cars, homes





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.





Travelers' weather woes are likely to continue, with hundreds of flight cancellations already and more expected, after a bomb cyclone -- when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm -- developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow. Some 1,707 domestic and international flights were canceled on Sunday as of about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the tracking site FlightAware.





The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every firetruck in the city was stranded Saturday and implored people Sunday to respect an ongoing driving ban in the region. Officials said the airport would be shut through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Daylight revealed cars nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts and thousands of houses, some adorned in unlit holiday displays, dark from a lack of power. With snow swirling down the untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through early this morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph. Police said Sunday evening that there were two "isolated" instances of looting during the storm.

Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, N.Y., homes Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 10 more people died in Erie County during the storm, including six in Buffalo, and warned there may be more dead.

"Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks," said Poloncarz. "We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than two days."

Freezing conditions and day-old power outages had Buffalonians scrambling to get to anywhere that had heat amid what Hochul called the longest sustained blizzard conditions ever in the city. But with streets under a thick blanket of white, that wasn't an option for people like Jeremy Manahan, who charged his phone in his parked car after almost 29 hours without electricity.

"There's one warming shelter, but that would be too far for me to get to. I can't drive, obviously, because I'm stuck," Manahan said. "And you can't be outside for more than 10 minutes without getting frostbit."

Ditjak Ilunga of Gaithersburg, Md., was on his way to visit relatives in Hamilton, Ontario, for Christmas with his daughters Friday when their SUV was trapped in Buffalo. Unable to get help, they spent hours with the engine running, buffeted by wind and nearly buried in snow.

By 4 a.m. Saturday, their fuel nearly gone, Ilunga made a desperate choice to risk the howling storm to reach a nearby shelter. He carried 6-year-old Destiny on his back while 16-year-old Cindy clutched their Pomeranian puppy, following his footprints through drifts.

"If I stay in this car I'm going to die here with my kids," Ilunga recalled thinking. He cried when the family walked through the shelter doors. "It's something I will never forget in my life."

The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. But heat and lights were steadily being restored across the U.S. According to poweroutage.us, less than 200,000 customers were without power Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT -- down from a peak of 1.7 million.

Concerns about rolling blackouts across eastern states subsided Sunday after PJM Interconnection said its utilities could meet the day's peak electricity demand. The mid-Atlantic grid operator had called for its 65 million consumers to conserve energy amid the freeze Saturday.

In North Carolina, less than 6,500 customers had no power -- down from a peak of 485,000. Across New England, power has been restored to tens of thousands with just under 83,000 people, mostly in Maine, still without it. In New York, about 34,000 households were still without power Sunday, including 26,000 in Erie County, where utility crews and hundreds of National Guard troops battled high winds and struggled with getting stuck in the snow.

Storm-related deaths were reported in recent days all over the country: 12 in Erie County, N.Y., ranging in age from 26 to 93 years old, and another in Niagara County, where a 27-year-old man was overcome by carbon monoxide after snow blocked his furnace; 10 in Ohio, including an electrocuted utility worker and those killed in multiple car crashes; six motorists killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky; a Vermont woman struck by a falling branch; an apparently homeless man found amid Colorado's subzero temperatures; and a woman who fell through Wisconsin river ice.

In Jackson, Miss., city officials on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.

In Buffalo, William Kless was up at 3 a.m. Sunday. He called his three children at their mother's house to wish them Merry Christmas and then headed off on his snowmobile for a second day spent shuttling people from stuck cars and frigid homes to a church operating as a warming shelter.

Through heavy, wind-driven snow, he brought about 15 people to the church in Buffalo on Saturday, he said, including a family of five transported one-by-one. He also got a man in need of dialysis, who had spent 17 hours stranded in his car, back home, where he could receive treatment.

"I just felt like I had to," Kless said.

EXTREMES IN CANADA

Every province and territory in Canada issued an emergency weather warning on Saturday, as winter storms left thousands without power, grounded hundreds of flights and caused the pileup of dozens of cars on a highway in Ontario.

Even Canadians accustomed to the cold and the vagaries of arctic weather systems found themselves contending with a lengthy list of extreme conditions that, in addition to heavy snow and hypothermia-inducing temperatures, also included storm surges, ice fog, strong winds and so-called ice bombs.

"Across Canada, there were 425 weather warnings," an almost unprecedented number, said David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, the national meteorological agency.

"There were thousands of power outages and the impact was everywhere on the busiest travel time of the year," Phillips said. Wind chill readings, he said, dipped to about minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. Such cold, he added, "freezes flesh in minutes."

The weather across Canada is part of the same system afflicting much of the United States, which has disrupted Christmas travel and celebrations and plunged cities into record cold. The United States on Saturday recorded at least a dozen deaths and at one point, more than 1.5 million households were without power.

In Canada, more than 500,000 households remained without power as of Saturday morning, according to poweroutage.com, an online data collector. Eastern Canada, particularly Quebec, has been the hardest hit, accounting for almost 70% of outages. In Sept-Rivières, a sparsely populated region in Quebec, nearly every customer was without power.

"It's not over yet," said Philippe Archambault, spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec, the public utility that manages electricity across the province. "We still have very strong winds along with really heavy snow."

"Right now, we still have around 300,000 people without electricity due to the storm that hit Quebec in the last two days," he said, adding that more than 500 teams were working to restore power. "We are working around the clock."

Heavy snow in Ontario caused slick roads and whiteout conditions that on Friday led to a 60-vehicle pileup on a highway from London to Sarnia.

Photographs showed the twisted wreckage of cars and trucks along Highway 402. No deaths were reported, but the Ontario Provincial Police closed the highway to traffic on Friday and in a Twitter post warned drivers "not to travel unless necessary."

On the west coast, bus and ferry service was suspended in Vancouver and two major bridges in British Columbia were closed as freezing rain and ice made them unsafe.

The authorities in British Columbia shut the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges because of the threat of "ice bombs," masses of ice that accumulate on the bridge's cables and can fall on cars.

"We have transitioned this morning into freezing rain, and our concern right now is there is traces of ice accumulating on the cable stays, the cable on the bridges themselves," Ashok Bhatti of the province's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told CTV News.

Hundreds of air travelers had their Christmas plans upended as flights across Canada, including at the busiest airports, were canceled. Multiple flights from Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto were grounded, and WestJet, one of the country's leading providers, preemptively canceled flights at airports in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Amid the severe weather, 54 flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport, the busiest in Canada, had been canceled early Saturday, with scores more delayed, according to the airport's departure board.

Information for this article was contributed by Carolyn Thompson, Jake Bleiberg, Mike Schneider, Stefanie Dazio, Jonathan Mattise, Ron Todt, John Raby, Marc Levy, Jeff Martin and Wilson Ring of The Associated Press and by Russell Goldman and Euan Ward of The New York Times.

Icicles hang from ornamental plants at sunrise Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray their crops with sprinklers to help protect them. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



More than 800 runners dressed as Santa Claus braved near freezing temperatures to participate in the Run Run Santa 1 Mile Saturday Dec. 24, 2022 in Viera, Fla. The temperatures were in the low 30's and the coldest in the race's 7-year history. (Craig Bailey /Florida Today via AP)



Dan O'Conor, known as the "Great Lake Jumper," dries off after jumping into Lake Michigan, in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Temperatures climbed up to 14 degrees Saturday afternoon, after Chicago was below zero for 29 hours, according to the National Weather Service. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)



Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tackle Spencer Brown (79) exhale before a successful two-point attempt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Brian Dickie, dressed as Santa Claus, rides his bike through the wintery streets of Carleton Place, Ontario, Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)



Gamaliel Vega tries to dig out his car on Lafayette Avenue after he got stuck in a snowdrift about a block from home while trying to help rescue his cousin, who had lost power and heat with a baby at home across town during a blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)



A winter storm rolls through Western New York Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. It left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled police and fire departments. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



A farmer drives by an icicle covered fence as he checks on his ornamental plants before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray their crops with sprinklers to help protect them. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



A person walks through the Central Experimental Farm during strong winds and snow squalls in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the region. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP)











