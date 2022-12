Stuttgart, circa 1920: A century ago The Bowden Hardware & Furniture Co. sent this Christmas Greetings to its customers. It offered a prayer for honesty and integrity that is timeless. It ends suggesting that when a man embodying those traits reaches the end of his life "make the ceremony short, and the epitaph short; 'Here lies a Man.'"

