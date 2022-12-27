Aviation professional from Pine Bluff discusses his career

An aviation professional from Pine Bluff told students how the local airport and education played a role in his success.

William Flowers, son of state Sen. Stephanie Flowers and deputy director of the Colorado Air and Space Port, was the guest speaker at the Ivy Center for Education Inc. earlier this month.

The Ivy Center hosted the Zoom meeting for middle and high school students enrolled in its Future Engineers Program.

A Pine Bluff native, Flowers discussed his education and experiences in Pine Bluff, his travels and his current role in managing a commercial space, transportation, research and development hub near Denver International Airport, according to a news release.

As deputy director, he works to increase business development in the aviation and aerospace sectors, which will help the local area workforce and economy. Also, he oversees various areas of the Colorado Air and Space Port, such as airport administration, operations and maintenance and the fixed-base operator.

After his mother gave an introduction on how he set goals and achieved them, Flowers discussed his experiences at the Pine Bluff Regional Municipal Airport at historic Grider Field. He spoke about how he enjoyed the annual Operation Skyhook events by the Black Pilots Association of America and the impact of summer internships and mentorship by Doug Hale, Pine Bluff Regional Airport manager.

Flowers outlined his day-to-day administrative duties and explained how he works with his staff to keep the airport in Colorado afloat using a business and operational model and financial strategies. He also talked about the air space port and commercial space travel as well as the differences between "horizontal space port travel" used by the Blue Origin spacecraft founded by Jeff Bezos or "vertical space port travel" used by SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk.

Students and parents asked several questions and Flowers discussed the key skills needed to be successful in an aviation career and the "importance of adapting, multitasking and staying up to date with current trends in aviation careers and services." He also discussed the value of "making hard decisions, which were either right or wrong and learning from them."

Flowers encouraged students to consider a career as an airport director or airport manager and to understand that aviation degrees were not always necessary. Students with backgrounds in engineering, business and finance could also be successful in this field.

He offered advice to students "to know what they wanted to do, do the investigation to know the steps it takes to get there, understand how that decision would pay off financially in the end and seek careers that they would enjoy."

Flowers also recognized two of his mentors, Ken Johnson, a Pine Bluff Aviation commissioner, and Eric Burdette, a Pine Bluff High School graduate and pilot at Southwest Airlines.

A 2010 graduate of Dollarway High School, Flowers received his bachelor of science in aviation from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and holds a master's degree in community development from Kansas State University.

Flowers has been deputy director of the Colorado Air and Space Port for 11 months. Previously, he was an airport operations supervisor at Houston-Bush Intercontinental Airport, where he oversaw all airfield operations and Federal Aviation Administration compliance matters.

He also has worked in management and operations capacities at Colorado Springs Airport; Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Mich.; Clinton National Airport in Little Rock; Dexter B. Memorial Field in Arkadelphia and Pine Bluff Regional Airport.

IVY PRESENTATION

The Ivy Center meeting also included a presentation by Sederick Charles Rice, an associate professor of biology at UAPB and engineering coach.

Rice presented Solvemoji Challenges to students for the opportunity to win $100 as motivation for their ability to use their math and critical thinking skills to solve problems.

The following students won the prizes: James Ento and Malachi McDonald, both juniors at Pine Bluff High School; Camryn Collins, a sophomore at Eagles Landing High School; and Kennedy Collins, a senior at Eagles Landing.

"Listening to Mr. Flowers helps me to understand that I can become successful in any career that I choose in life," McDonald said.

For details, contact Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or ivycenterforeducation.com or visit the Ivy Center on Facebook and Instagram.