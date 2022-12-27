City of Little Rock and Quapaw Quarter Association resolve dispute over unreimbursed expenses for Curran Hall operations





A historic-preservation group that operates the Little Rock Visitor Information Center at Curran Hall has resolved a dispute with the city of Little Rock over expenses related to the facility's operations during the pandemic.

The Quapaw Quarter Association operates the visitors center located at 615 E. Capitol Ave. pursuant to an agreement with city authorities.

On Dec. 9, the association's Executive Director Patricia Blick released the text of a letter addressed to the Little Rock mayor, city manager and city board that said the group was seeking reimbursement of $13,081.22.

The visitors center closed in March 2020 during the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, annual management fees paid to the association by the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau of $40,000 and $60,000, respectively, were suspended, the statement said.

In a December 2020 letter, then-President and Chief Executive Officer of the Convention and Visitors Bureau Gretchen Hall told Blick that the visitors bureau would not be able to provide "direct financial support" for Curran Hall after experiencing a major reduction in revenue that was expected to continue into 2021.

When the city authorized the reopening of the visitors center in June 2021, the Quapaw Quarter Association "reopened the facility and reduced staff and cut expenses to work within the City's portion of the management fee," the group's statement said.

In spite of the reductions, costs exceeded the management fee, and this September, the city manager approved a reduction of Curran Hall's operating hours, according to the Quapaw Quarter Association.

"The QQA is a small non-profit organization," the statement said. "We were founded in 1968 and our mission is to preserve greater Little Rock's historic places. We are not in a financial position to cover such a great loss."

When reached via email recently, Blick said that after she issued the Dec. 9 request, Gina Gemberling, the new head of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, agreed to pay the deficit.

Blick said the Quapaw Quarter Association had received a check from the visitors bureau for the aforementioned sum. She noted that had it not been for the federal Paycheck Protection Program funding "the deficit would have been much greater."



