COLUMNIST: Homelessness in this weather

On the longest night of the year (known as the winter solstice), hundreds of communities in the United States honor people who died while affected by homelessness over the past year.

Although the winter solstice is often cold, deaths from exposure happen year-round--in the heat, and particularly when temperatures fluctuate from warm to cold in the course of a day or a few days. Experiencing homelessness can be deadly.

The data makes it clear that we need to prioritize affordable housing initiatives at both the state and federal levels. For our most vulnerable neighbors and communities, it can mean the difference between life or death.

Homelessness is a recurring problem. Yes, people can and do exit homelessness, but new people continue to become homeless every day. Some experience it briefly, others chronically.

Research has shown that people affected by homelessness have higher rates of early mortality compared to the general population. This has been a consistent finding since the early 1990s.

Interestingly, during this time, the leading cause of death among people affected by homelessness has shifted from HIV/AIDS to crack to opioids. Current trends show greater numbers of deaths due to fentanyl. However, many deaths are also attributed to violence and victimization, untreated infections, cardiovascular disease and simply exposure to the elements.

Consistent and increasing numbers of deaths each year suggest that while we memorialize people who died this year, new people are living in the same situations as those who have died. To this end, honoring the lives of people who died must mean learning from what has happened and preventing the same things from happening again.

What is clear is that housing stability matters, and that housing instability is a bigger problem than our current systems are set up to address.

R. Neil Greene is a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Alcohol, Substance Use, and Addiction at the University of New Mexico. This column was produced by Progressive Perspectives, which is run by The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.