Hayes wills White Hall to first King Cotton win

The White Hall Bulldogs pulled off a historic win against Huntsville, Ala.’s Grissom Tigers on Tuesday, battling for a 65-64 win.

“Every time we found adversity, we answered it, and we faced a lot of adversity in this game,” White Hall Coach Josh Hayes said. “This is the biggest win in White Hall High School history.”

It was the first time the Bulldogs have won a game at the King Cotton held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and only the second time the team has played in the historic basketball tournament. Last year was the Bulldogs’ first appearance.

This time, Jai’Chaunn Hayes, the coach’s son, led the Bulldogs (11-4) with 30 points — the sixth time this season he has reach that milestone — to pick up the win. He scored a go-ahead shot in heavy traffic with 26 seconds left.

Grissom missed a jumper, 3-pointer and two putback attempts on the final possession, and the Bulldogs escaped with the win. All four regular high schools in Jefferson County — Pine Bluff, Dollarway, Watson Chapel and White Hall — now have won at least once in King Cotton history.

The Tigers came out strong in the first seconds of the game with D.J. Thompson hitting a 3-pointer with an assist by Izzy Miles. On a quick run, the Tigers followed with a layup by Brendan Martin and led 7-0.

The Bulldogs, slow in the first few minutes, got their first two points of the game at the free-throw line from Randy Emerson Jr.

White Hall’s Keaton Stone, with a 3-pointer, closed the Grissom gap, 7-5. The Bulldogs gained points at the free throw line, a jumper by Kayden McKay and a tip-in by Jai Hayes.

At the buzzer, the Tigers’ Webb Malvyn hit a 3-pointer, ending the first quarter 19-13.

The Bulldogs, still slow at the start of the second quarter, struggled with focus. They lost control of the ball several times with Grissom taking advantage every time.

Jai Hayes, one of the leading scorers in the state, wasn’t having any more Bulldogs’ sluggish playing or earning points because of Grissom fouls.

With a steal and assist by Stone, Hayes slam-dunked the ball. The score was 19-17, with Grissom still leading.

At 4:46 left in the first half, a layup by Hayes tied the game 19-19. Fired up, Hayes hit a 3-pointer, and White Hall was in the lead for the first time of the game. A foul by the Bulldogs’ Emerson allowed Grissom to make two at the free-throw line.

White Hall went up 28-24, and Miles answered for the Tigers, slamming a dunk with 31 seconds left in the half. A last-second tip-in by Ezekiel Farris gave the Bulldogs a 30-26 going into the locker room at halftime.

Josh Hayes said in the Bulldogs locker room at the half there was “a lot of cussing and fussing.”

“I told them we were the better team and we needed to answer,” Josh Hayes said.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers soon gave the King Cotton fans an edge-of their-seats explosive game in the second half.

Out of the locker room, the Tigers’ Thompson hit a layup and made two free throws to tie the game at 30-30, igniting a 10-0 run.

From those points onward, both teams fought for the lead with Hayes and Stone taking charge for the Bulldogs and Kaleb Hargrove firing up the defense.

Grissom answered the challenge with Justin McCall dunking the ball to give his Tigers a 34-30 lead. It was 36-30 after Thompson made a layup with an assist by Miles.

Stone scored a 3-pointer and two free throws by Jai Hayes pulled White Hall within one. Hayes swung momentum in White Hall’s way as he landed two free throws, a tip-in, a jumper and 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs in the lead 44-40.

Emerson added two points with a layup, and then Martin made two to end the third quarter, 46-42.

In the fourth quarter, the lead changed four times. With 2:24 left in the game, a 3-pointer by Miles tied the game at 57-all.

Stone landed a much-needed 3-pointer for the Bulldogs, starting a back-and-forth clutch stretch. Back-to-back layups gave Grissom the lead, 61-60 with 1:13 left.

Emerson, with 1:07 left in the game, hit a 3-pointer to put White Hall back in front. Miles answered for Grissom with his own 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining, but Hayes was not to be denied with his late-game heroics.

Stone had 13 points, McKay had 11, Hayes and Emerson were each 4 for 4 at the free-throw line, and Farris had four assists for White Hall.

The Bulldogs shot 23 for 47 (48.9%) including 7 for 20 from 3-point range (35 %). The Bulldogs made 12 of 13 at the free throw line, and the Tigers 9 of 12.

“We came out the second half and turned it on and kept plugging,” Stone said. “We neded that three at the end for the win and we got it.”

Jai Hayes said the team made some key adjustments in the second after starting “sluggish” in the third quarter, he said.

“We locked in and we came back to get revenge for losing last year,” Jai Hayes said. White Hall went 0-3 in the 2021 King Cotton.

Josh Hayes said this season is dedicated to his dad, who passed away on Father’s Day this year.

“We fought, we won, and I’m so proud of this team,” Josh Hayes said.

Ezekiel Farris of White Hall spins past Todd Woods of Grissom (Ala.) in the first half Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





