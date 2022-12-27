Forecasters say state could see warmer temperatures, then thunderstorms and heavy rain

Arkansas is expected to see temperatures warming up the rest of the week and a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday could also bring strong winds or hail, said Jim Reynolds, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

“We are starting to see at least low end chances of severe weather on Thursday from the storm prediction center,” Reynolds said on Tuesday. “There might be some isolated storms on Friday, but we are really focusing on Thursday.”

He said the weather service is not predicting an increased chance for tornadoes on Thursday.

“Warmer temperatures do allow for stronger storms, but, as of right now, we aren’t seeing a strong indication of a high tornado threat,” Reynolds said.

Temperatures are expected to start warming up on Tuesday until they peak on Thursday, the meteorologist said.

Reynolds said southern Arkansas could see highs in the upper 60s on Thursday, and Little Rock could see highs in the mid-60s then. He said lows could be in the mid-50s.

After the Thursday storms, widespread rain is expected in the state until Sunday, Reynolds said.

“I will tell you that we ramp up pretty quickly on Thursday with widespread rain into Friday. Things might kind of die down into Saturday and should be out around Sunday,” he said, “but some places could see about three to four inches of rain.”

He said Sunday allows places to dry out briefly before more rain is predicted for Monday.

Much of the state, including Little Rock, is expected to get around 2 to 3 inches of rain this week, he said.

Reynolds said, with the weather looking so wet, Arkansans should consider bringing anything that could be damaged by rain inside a house or garage, or get it covered.

“Due to the dryness earlier this year, we are still in about a 2-inch deficit of rainfall for the year,” Reynolds said, “This might catch us up right in time for the end of the year. We might even end up with an above average year of rainfall.”

“That trend looks to continue, with the climate outlook favoring warmer and wetter than average conditions next week,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Reynolds said temperatures will be warm but slowly cooling down toward Sunday.

“So much moisture means it will be hard to warm up,” he said.

Another tweet from the weather service in North Little Rock said meteorologists are currently predicting some strong storms on Monday.

“It is a little far out to be confident, so I encourage Arkansans to just keep monitoring the forecast and looking for updates as we get closer,” Reynolds said.