



Happy birthday (Dec. 27): Your cosmic birthday gift is that, unlike most humans, you'll want what will actually bring you joy. It starts with an open mind — better to try everything than to assume you'll like what everyone else does.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Telling yourself to do things will only work if you really want to do them. You're not about to be bossed around by anyone, least of all you. You will respond to fun and rewards, though. How can you build that into your system?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even when people behave in less reliable ways than you deserve, all is not lost. An inconsistent relationship can still come through for you in some way. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Choosing happiness won't involve clicking your heels together three times to teleport you to a different scenario. Instead, it will have to do with finding the goodness and fun in your current circumstance and making the most of where you are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A new interest will require more of you than you anticipated, but because you're so curious, the exploration is effortless. It won't be long before it's harder to stay away from the subject matter than it is go deeper.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While some offer their life choices up to social media for scrutiny in exchange for attention, you much prefer to run things by a select group of trusted individuals in person. You'll get all the feedback you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While it's impossible to measure immeasurable things, it's well within the realm of possibility to impart to others just how precious certain things are to you. They'll know you better as you give a vivid sense of your values and priorities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll diplomatically assert yourself, seek influence and have your own identity beyond your various connections and roles. Here comes evidence that your ascent to leadership and prominence is underway.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Past events that were once overwhelmingly large in your psyche are now small scenes in the review mirror that shrink down further as you travel away. Soon they will be reduced to lessons that can fit inside the pages of a book.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The one who thinks of you often will continue to do so whether you check in or not, but taking the time to connect will reward both of you with a soul-nurturing feeling of belonging.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're a communication expert, working on multiple levels to make things better for all. People will try their best. For the plan to work, they don't have to understand completely; they just need to know what to do next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll see things differently from how the others in your group do. An objective witness would find you factually accurate, but that matters little to the outcome of the situation. Getting along will be more important than being right.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): While it's easy to see how people respond to you in the room, you don't get a sense of what happens when you're not there. You can bet they wonder where you are, what you're doing, who you're with and more.

MEMORIES OF THE MOON

Since there’s no way to go back, the past can only serve as a point of reference — something by which to compare the main event to. The main event is always happening now. The dreamy Pisces moon calls us to yesterday, but do not be fooled. A memory is never the actual past, rather it’s a past-themed thought you are having right now.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: As a follow-up to the romantic cannibal tale that is “Bones and All,” Timothee Chalamet will turn to chocolate in the title role of “Wonka.” Chalamet is a Capricorn born when the sun, Mercury, Mars, Uranus and Neptune were all in the sign of the powerful sea goat. Moon and Saturn in Pisces lend the empathetic talents that are a gift in an actor’s natal chart.



